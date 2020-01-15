Monster Hunter World PC Next Update to Fix High-Level CPU Utilization Issues and More

A new update is going to be released soon for Monster Hunter World on PC, and it will introduce fixes for issues introduced by the release of the Iceborne expansion.

Capcom confirmed that the Monster Hunter World PC 10.12.01 update will fix high-level CPU utilization during gameplay. The update also introduced some save files issues that saw many lose their saves, which is also getting fixed by the upcoming update.

We’ve noted an issue that resulted in an unusually high level of CPU utilization during active gameplay. The upcoming patch, which should be released in the coming days, should improve CPU utilization.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne is an excellent expansion to the latest entry in the series. All the content, however, is geared toward experienced players, so do not expect to be able to experience it if you haven't got far in the main game.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is one of the meatiest expansions that’s come to the series to date. While it doesn’t have a G or other letter signifying its importance in the name, Iceborne is as close to the complete experience that players will see for Monster Hunter World. Nigh all of the new content is geared towards experienced players and keep giving them a reason to return to Astera or venture out to Seliana with friends in search of danger and glory. The refinements and upgrades to the combat offer players more versatility in their builds and finally give charge blade users a reason to focus on more than just raw attack. Iceborne has already captured my attention greater than the base game, and while the fights are far more challenging than what I played last year, they’re some of the most rewarding. If you can only pick one RPG in September to dedicate the next couple hundred hours of your life, perhaps you should pick one that’s well done.

Monster Hunter World and the Iceborne expansion are now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.