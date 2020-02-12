Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 3 Trailer Shows Raging Brachydios, Furious Rajang

A new Monster Hunter World: Iceborne update is releasing soon, bringing new content to the game.

The third update for the Iceborne expansion is going to add, among other features, Raging Brachydios and Furious Rajang. A new trailer showcasing the two variant monsters and more has been released today, and you can take a look at it below.

PUBG Arcade Mode and Team Deathmatch First Details Leaked; To Feature Multiple Maps and More

The Iceborne expansion is a worthy purchase for all those who enjoyed the game developed by Capcom, as it offers a new region to explore, new monsters to hunt and much more.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is one of the meatiest expansions that’s come to the series to date. While it doesn’t have a G or other letter signifying its importance in the name, Iceborne is as close to the complete experience that players will see for Monster Hunter World. Nigh all of the new content is geared towards experienced players and keep giving them a reason to return to Astera or venture out to Seliana with friends in search of danger and glory. The refinements and upgrades to the combat offer players more versatility in their builds and finally give charge blade users a reason to focus on more than just raw attack. Iceborne has already captured my attention greater than the base game, and while the fights are far more challenging than what I played last year, they’re some of the most rewarding. If you can only pick one RPG in September to dedicate the next couple hundred hours of your life, perhaps you should pick one that’s well done.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.