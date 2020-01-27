Monster Hunter World Iceborne New PC Update Further Improves Performance

A new Monster Hunter World Iceborne update has been released on PC today, introducing some additional performance improvements and more.

The new update introduces, according to the update notes, fixes for screen freeze issues that happen with certain graphics cards, fixes for other performance issues, additional measures for reducing CPU usage and more.

Catch the full Monster Hunter World Iceborne January 27th update notes below.

Screen freeze that affects users with certain graphics cards. (Occurs with DirectX 11 only.)

We implemented improvements to address this issue, which occurs more often with CPUs with lower core counts.

Performance issue that affects users with certain system specifications.

We addressed an issue that could potentially cause a drop in FPS for users with certain specifications when using DirectX 12.

We added measures to reduce CPU usage. Please note that effects of this improvement depend on your system specifications.

We fixed an issue where the game would crash when using certain monitors after starting the game in windowed mode, starting the game in remote desktop, or when pressing Alt+Tab.

The Monster Hunter World Iceborne expansion has been released on PC earlier this month. The expansion adds a lot of new content, including a new region, that is better played once the main game has been completed.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is one of the meatiest expansions that’s come to the series to date. While it doesn’t have a G or other letter signifying its importance in the name, Iceborne is as close to the complete experience that players will see for Monster Hunter World. Nigh all of the new content is geared towards experienced players and keep giving them a reason to return to Astera or venture out to Seliana with friends in search of danger and glory. The refinements and upgrades to the combat offer players more versatility in their builds and finally give charge blade users a reason to focus on more than just raw attack. Iceborne has already captured my attention greater than the base game, and while the fights are far more challenging than what I played last year, they’re some of the most rewarding. If you can only pick one RPG in September to dedicate the next couple hundred hours of your life, perhaps you should pick one that’s well done.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.