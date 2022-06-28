Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Trailer Confirms New Monster Coming This August and More

A new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer has been shared today, providing a new look at the expansion launching this week on PC and Nintendo Switch.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a new look at the returning and new monsters featured in the expansion, such as Shagaru Magala, new gameplay mechanics like the new Switch Skills, and more. The trailer also confirmed that Seething Bazelguese will be added to the game alongside Lucent Nargacuga with a free update launching this August.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on June 30th on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A playable demo is now available on both platforms as well.