Menu
Company

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion Surpasses 3 Million Shipped Copies; Capcom Plans to Release a Third Free Item Pack

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 13, 2022
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion sales

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion has already shipped more than 3 million copies, Capcom has announced.

The Sunbreak DLC was released globally for Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30, and Capcom managed to ship over 3 million copies of the expansion in less than two weeks – quite impressive numbers. The news was announced via the official Monster Hunter Twitter account some hours ago.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Mod Introduces Additional Great Sword Camera Option

As announced by Capcom, to celebrate this joyful news, the team plans to release a third free item pack for the game. Last week, the publisher already announced the release of free item packs to celebrate Monster Hunter Rise shipments surpassing 10 million units globally, as well as the Sunbreak expansion surpassing 2 million units shipped since launch.

We reviewed the Sunbreak expansion upon release and praised its monster design, new Switch skills, new customization options, and new content.

Despite being just an expansion, Monster Hunter Sunbreak offers something new in the PC release regarding visual options. The game now fully supports NVIDIA DLSS, meaning it will be easier than ever to play the game at high frame rates without sacrificing visual quality for those with NVIDIA RTX cards. AMD FSR, unfortunately, is not supported, at least at launch. Still, thankfully, Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion are not particularly demanding games. Hence, a relatively recent machine has no trouble running them at acceptable frame rates and resolutions even without an NVIDIA RTX GPU. Visuals have also been touched up a bit, with some subtle but noticeable changes to lighting and more.

With so many tweaks and additions, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is truly a massive expansion that improves upon an already excellent game in every possible way. The challenge level is still generally on the low side compared to previous entries in the series, but no hunter worth their salt should be stopped by this, as the new monsters and gameplay mechanics make the journey to Elgado and the Citadel one to remember.

Products mentioned in this post

Monster Hunter Rise
USD 28
Nintendo Switch
USD 299

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order