Monster Hunter Rise New Mod Introduces Advanced FOV Changing Options

A new Monster Hunter Rise mod that has been shared online over the weekend introduces some advanced FOV changing options not available in the base game.

The Djevv's FOV Changer mod allows users to change the FOV in specific gameplay scenarios, preventing the changes from applying even in situations where it is not required, like inside the tent while out on the field. The mod also supports Dog Riding Dash FOV increase and adjusting bow/gun aim zoom in.

Allows changing the FoV of Monster Hunter Rise. Changes the actual FoV instead of the offset adjustment the in-game menu provides. Improved version compared to REFramework FoV Changer. Supports Dog Riding Dash FoV increase. Allows adjusting bow/gun aim zoom in. Extract the file set_fov.lua into the autostart folder.

Start the game.

Once in Kamura you can use the set_fov menu of REFramework to adjust a slider to apply and see how the FoV changes.

The Monster Hunter Rise Djevv's FOV Changer mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch.