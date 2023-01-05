MONOPRICE Reveals CrystalPro Display Series And AV Cables At CES 2023

Monoprice announced the launch of the new CrystalPro monitor series today, offering 4K IPS, USB-C, 65W power consumption, and increased screen size and productivity. The company is also revealing new audio-visual cables for 2023, including 8K certified Ultra High-Speed HDMI, DisplayPort to 8K HDMI, and 8K @ 60Hz USB-C to DisplayPort cables for new displays in 2023.
Monoprice readies homeowners and productivity enthusiasts with new ultrawide displays and AV cables for the home
The 40-inch wide IPS CrystalPro Productivity monitor offers a WQHD IPS display with 8ms response times, compatibility with HDR600, and USB Type-C connections behind the display. The ultra-wide monitor can have 3440 x 1440px resolutions, increasing productivity due to the large viewing areas.
Offering the capability of USB Type-C connectivity will allow users to attach a laptop to the display to act as a secondary monitor. The CrystalPro Productivity display produces, at peak levels, 144 Hz refresh rates, and the HDR600 certification offers fantastic color images and realism with "105% NTSC, 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, and Adobe RGB" color gamuts. It also has a peak brightness of 400 nits and 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast rotation.
The 27-inch CrystalPro IPS display produces 4K UHD resolutions at 60 Hz with a response time of 7ms. It offers a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, a brightness of 400 nits, and 100% sRGB. This display provides the same USB Type-C connectivity as the CrystalPro Productivity display.
Monoprice's 8K certified SlimRun ultra high-speed HDMI cables produce complete 8K resolutions up to 65 feet. The cables support 8K resolutions @ 60Hz and 4K @ 120Hz, and up to 48 Gbps bandwidth is found in HDMI 2.1 specified cables. The 8K certified SlimRun ultra high-speed HDMI cable is CMP Plenum fire safety rated and can be placed in the wall for commercial and residential buildings that support them. Each cable features next-gen fiber optic technology and is compatible with all current console systems.
The Monoprice DisplayPort 1.4 to 8K HDMI cables can connect to compatible devices, such as game consoles, laptop computers, and countertop streaming devices like the Apple TV. It can take a DisplayPort 1.4 monitor and connect it to an 8K HDMI video source. The cable supports up to 32.4 Gbps bandwidths with 8K resolutions at 60Hz.
The 8K @ 60Hz USB-C to DP cable allows users to transmit signals from a PC to a DisplayPort-capable monitor within six feet. The cable can support resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 @ 30Hz. The 8K @ 60Hz USB-C to DP cable will be available this Spring for $24.99.
News Source: Monoprice
