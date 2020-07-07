MOGICS Power Bagel Travel Power Strip Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now

Traveling is great but has anyone ever traveled without worrying that the sockets will not be able to hold your plugs? This is a huge issue and you can’t always travel with a bug extension cord in your bag-pack. This Kickstarter funded power strip is the solution to all our cord related nightmares. Wccftech is offering a massive offer on the MOGICS Power Bagel Travel Power Strip. It is an amazing device that fits right in your pocket and comes with multiple sockets and ports! So, get the offer right away as it will expire in just a few hours!

MOGICS Power Bagel Travel Power Strip features

This amazing ‘bagel’ comes with 5 international AC sockets, dual USB ports, 3-ft integrated length adjustable cord and an ergonomic plug. You can fit this very easily in your pocket and you don’t have to worry about the cord getting tangled. It’s designed to make your travel plans easier. It also has a LED power indicator that tells you when the power is connected. It also has an auto-lock that stops the cord from disturbing you all the time. This amazing device was funded on Kickstarter at $140,283. Here are highlights of what the MOGICS Power Bagel Travel Power Strip has in store for you:

5 AC sockets (UK, EU, AU, and 2 US) plus 2 USB ports for multi-device plugging

USB ports allow fast charging

Ring design makes plugs & connectors fit the power strip; no outlet wasted

Brilliant blue LED lights up when power is connected

Integrated 3ft length-adjustable cord w/ auto-lock mechanism

NOTE: Cannot be used with refrigerator, air conditioner, hairdryer (equipment with more than 1500W@240V or 750W@120V) and some ground required electrical appliances.

Specs

Color: black

Materials: PC

Dimensions: 3.2L" x 3.2"Wx 1.2"H

Outlets: UK, EU, AU, 2x US

USB: 2 (fast charge)

3ft adjustable cord

6.3A Fuse & Spare Fuse

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty on main device

Includes

MOGICS Power Bagel: Travel Power Strip (Black)

Original Price MOGICS Power Bagel Travel Power Strip: $49

Wccftech Discount Price MOGICS Power Bagel Travel Power Strip: $36.95