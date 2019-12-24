CoD: Modern Warfare New Update To Introduce Snowfight Mode And Drop Zone For Standard Multiplayer; Full Details Revealed

A new update is launching later today for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, introducing a new time-limited mode and plenty of other new content.

The new time-limited mode is Snowfight, a new Gunfight game mode that is available on the Holiday-themed map Winter Docks.

Available on the Holiday-themed map Winter Docks, grab a partner and enjoy a classic snowball fight in this new game mode, Snowfight. Players will have only snowballs instead of weapons to eliminate their opponents.

Today's update also brings Drop Zone to Modern Warfare standard multiplayer

Drop Zone comes to Modern Warfare with its distinct objective play that rewards players even more than standard game modes for playing the objective. The only way to earn Killstreaks is by continually holding the drop zone to have a Care Package delivered to your location.

The new Modern Warfare also brings a new Featured Bundle, the Mad Chemist.

The ‘Mad Chemist’ ups Krueger’s already menacing look with a gas mask ready for an experiment gone wrong. The bundle includes the ‘Final Countdown’ watch, two tier skips, the ‘Moral Argument’ weapon blueprint, a Legendary handgun weapon blueprint the ‘Volatile’ and more. Go to the Store to see all the goods available this week.

In celebration of the Holidays, global Double XP and Double Tier earn rate will be active on December 24 at 10 AM PT! Raise your rank and accelerate your tier progression during this event until December 27 at 10AM PT. Following this, there will be a tier sale for those looking to make even further progress on the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.