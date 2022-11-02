MODDIY & Other Cable Manufacturers Have Ran Out of NVIDIA 16-Pin Adapter Cable Stock Due To Huge Demand

Since the first report days ago about the GeForce RTX 4090 16-pin connector overheating and melting, NVIDIA and AIBs have worked around the clock to discover the root of the problem and solutions for consumers who have had this experience happen to them. Now, sellers of accessories and components, especially those focused on replacement cables for the new NVIDIA GPU, are struggling to keep new cables in stock and fulfill orders.

Sellers are slowly combating the demand for new 16-Pin 12VHPWR cables for NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards

MODDIY is one such company that has done its best to not only recognize the need for cable solutions for the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards but also deal with the overwhelming demand from its consumers. Today, the company on its "Help Center" page has made a statement about the struggle to keep up with orders.

In the question, "Are there any delays in processing 12VHPWR orders at this moment?" the company has replied below:

Yes, there are thousands and thousands of 12VHPWR custom cable orders all received at the same time recently. But we are still handling them quite well so far. It is lucky that 12VHPWR cable is just one of the 5000+ product types that we are selling, and we are having full force processing all these orders ASAP for all customers. Sorry, you may expect 1 to 3 days of processing delay at most for 12VHPWR orders at this moment. All 12VHPWR orders should be shipped out within 3 working days in general. — MODDIY

Eleven hours after this statement was brought to life by Redditor "Josh1551," another Redditor user, "Strange_Regular_6413," posted an image of his order that was delivered to him today, showing that the cable had shipped from the company via FedEx.

User "Strange_Regular_6413" invoice for a recent 12VHPWR cable purchase. Image source: Reddit.

Global seller Cable

2 of 9

Mod states that their cables are available in several kit designs for $99.90, supporting companies ASUS, Seasonic, EVGA, and Corsair. The website also offers replacement cables only for $24.90 and extension kits — both standard and PCIe options — for $49.90 and $19.90, respectively.

With more retailers jumping in with replacement cable kits for the 12VHPWR cable that goes to the NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card, the "cable-demic" seems to be slowly resolving.

News Sources: MODDIY, Reddit, Reddit, CableMod