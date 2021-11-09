Minisforum’s Next Mini PC To Pack Up To AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Desktop CPUs & Dedicated Graphics Cards

Minisforum has announced its most powerful Mini PC yet which will pack up to desktop-grade 12 Core AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs & discrete graphics cards.

Minisforum Upcoming Mini PC To Be A SFF Powerhouse: Up To 12 Core AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs & Discrete Graphics Cards

While Minisforum hasn't shared a lot of details regarding the upcoming Mini PC, they did share some specifications such as the CPU and GPU that the new enclosure would include. The Mini PC manufacturer aims to make the upcoming product their most powerful design yet, offering up to 12 Core AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The CPU selection will range from Ryzen 5000G APUs such as the Ryzen 5 5600G / Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5000X CPUs such as the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 9 5900X.

In addition to the CPU, the enclosure would also house a dedicated discrete graphics card which users will be able to upgrade. Currently, Minisforum has the Radeon RX 550 planned for launch inside the new Mini PC but users will be able to upgrade that based on their preferences & based on the dimensions of the chassis. Minisforum has stated that the system with its baseline specs will feature 120W power consumption and can be scaled up to 1000W depending on the configuration you select. The platform will be based on the B550 chipset and supports PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The power will be provided by a 120W Gallium Nitride adapter supporting an ATX (SFX) power supply for 12V (only) connection.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet but the base configuration should land in around $899 to $999 US. Expect Minisforum to share more information on their AMD-powered Mini PC soon!