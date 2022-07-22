Menu
Company

MINISFORUM Launches The UM580 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Starting at $439 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 22, 2022
MINISFORUM Upgrades The UM580 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Starting at $439 US

MINISFORUM has launched its brand new UM580 Mini PC which rocks an AMD Ryzen 5800H CPU in a small form factor design starting at $439 US.

MINISFORUM's UM580 Mini PC Rocks An AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU With A Starting Price of $439 US

Press Release: MINISFORUM today announced their UM580 mini PC, which is listed in their Venus series, to provide ultimate performance and work flexibility with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor & Radeon Graphics. UM580 is the upgrade version of the UM560 mini PC with a stronger CPU, more powerful adapter, and better heat sink. It is a multi-purpose mini computer designed for use in a variety of solutions, such as gaming, home office, media center/HTPC, printer management PC, digital signage, or mass-deployment enterprise IT solutions.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Noise Suppression Technology Is Red Team’s Answer To NVIDIA’s RTX Voice, Powered By Deep Learning
3-624
storage-6
2 of 9

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is a high-performance octa-core processor of the Cezanne product family. It is originally designed for gaming laptops. But now Minisforum finds a way to put it in the UM580 mini PC. It is 8 cores, and 16 threads. Its base clock is 3.2GHz and can be boosted up to 4.4GHz. It has 16MB of L3 cache and 35W of TDP.

1-839
2-736
2 of 9

The computer body is only 12.8cm long, 12.66cm wide, and 4.65cm tall. It supports totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. It has one M.2 2280 PCIe slot and one 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot for storage expansion (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). Four monitors can be connected at the same time using 2xHDMI ports and 2xUSB-C ports. If customers buy it with 256Gb of storage or 512Gb of storage, it will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro.

Just like the UM560, MINISFORUM UM580 also has an alt-mode USB-C port. Alt-Mode allows USB-C ports to transfer data/video via multiple interfaces, including the increasingly popular DisplayPort video interface. If the monitor support USB PD (USB Power Delivery), users can use this port to power the computer and transfer video signal to the monitor at the same time which makes the whole setup cleaner.

MINISFORUM Upgrades The UM580 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Starting at $439 US 2
MINISFORUM Upgrades The UM580 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Starting at $439 US 3
MINISFORUM Upgrades The UM580 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Starting at $439 US 4
2 of 9

In order to support the more powerful CPU, the package comes with a 100W GaN power adapter\ which is small and light.

Interfaces:

  • RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1
  • USB Type-A ×4(USB3.2 Gen2 ×2 ,USB2.0 ×2)
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(support PD3.0/DP1.4/DATA *not support USB2.0 ,In Back)
  • USB 3.2 Type-C ×1(support DP1.4,4K@60Hz)
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Data Only, In Front)
  • Clear CMOS ×1
  • DMIC ×1
  • 3.5mm Audio Jack ×1
  • HDMI (4k@60Hz) x2

The MINISFORUM UM580 features a price of $439 US for the barebone kit, $499 US for the 8 GB + 256 GB kit, $519 US for the 16 GB + 256 GB kit, $549 US for the 16 GB + 512 GB kit and $599 US for the 32 GB + 512 GB kit.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order