MINISFORUM Launches The UM580 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Starting at $439 US

MINISFORUM's UM580 Mini PC Rocks An AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU With A Starting Price of $439 US

Press Release: MINISFORUM today announced their UM580 mini PC, which is listed in their Venus series, to provide ultimate performance and work flexibility with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor & Radeon Graphics. UM580 is the upgrade version of the UM560 mini PC with a stronger CPU, more powerful adapter, and better heat sink. It is a multi-purpose mini computer designed for use in a variety of solutions, such as gaming, home office, media center/HTPC, printer management PC, digital signage, or mass-deployment enterprise IT solutions.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is a high-performance octa-core processor of the Cezanne product family. It is originally designed for gaming laptops. But now Minisforum finds a way to put it in the UM580 mini PC. It is 8 cores, and 16 threads. Its base clock is 3.2GHz and can be boosted up to 4.4GHz. It has 16MB of L3 cache and 35W of TDP.

The computer body is only 12.8cm long, 12.66cm wide, and 4.65cm tall. It supports totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. It has one M.2 2280 PCIe slot and one 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot for storage expansion (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s). Four monitors can be connected at the same time using 2xHDMI ports and 2xUSB-C ports. If customers buy it with 256Gb of storage or 512Gb of storage, it will come pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro.

Just like the UM560, MINISFORUM UM580 also has an alt-mode USB-C port. Alt-Mode allows USB-C ports to transfer data/video via multiple interfaces, including the increasingly popular DisplayPort video interface. If the monitor support USB PD (USB Power Delivery), users can use this port to power the computer and transfer video signal to the monitor at the same time which makes the whole setup cleaner.

In order to support the more powerful CPU, the package comes with a 100W GaN power adapter\ which is small and light.

Interfaces:

RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1

USB Type-A ×4(USB3.2 Gen2 ×2 ,USB2.0 ×2)

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(support PD3.0/DP1.4/DATA *not support USB2.0 ,In Back)

USB 3.2 Type-C ×1(support DP1.4,4K@60Hz)

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Data Only, In Front)

Clear CMOS ×1

DMIC ×1

3.5mm Audio Jack ×1

HDMI (4k@60Hz) x2

The MINISFORUM UM580 features a price of $439 US for the barebone kit, $499 US for the 8 GB + 256 GB kit, $519 US for the 16 GB + 256 GB kit, $549 US for the 16 GB + 512 GB kit and $599 US for the 32 GB + 512 GB kit.