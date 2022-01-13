  ⋮  

MINISFORUM Launches The Entry-Level UM350 Mini PC: Powered By AMD Ryzen 5 3550H APU & $269 US Starting Price

By Hassan Mujtaba
MINISFORUM has announced that it's launching the successor to the UM340 Mini PC, the UM350, which will feature AMD's Ryzen 5 3550H APU.

MINISFORUM UM350 Is An Entry-Level Mini PC Powered By AMD Ryzen 5 3550H & A Starting Price of Just $269 US

Leading mini PC manufacturer MINISFORUM released the UM340 in April 2021. Today they are launching the UM350, Which is the evolutionary version of the UM340.

The UM350 has many similarities with the UM340, but there is no doubt that the UM350 will give you a more comfortable and better gaming experience. UM350 is equipped with a Ryzen 5 3550H processor, Radeon Vega 8 graphics at 1200 MHz, and Windows 10 Pro-pre-installed, bringing the excellent experience of the Internet and Office applications, such as TV, Media player, Monitor, Projector, Printer, and other equipment. It has four cores, eight threads, and a base clock speed of 2.10 GHz, just like the UM340. but the maximum boost clock is up to 3.7GHz, making it suitable for a variety of situations.

In terms of memory and storage, the UM340 comes with a standard 8GB x 2 dual DDR4 memory and M.2 2280 256GB/512GB PCIe SSD option. A 2.5-inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) is conveniently provided for expansion. With dimensions of 127mm*127.5mm*51.3mm, the UM350 is small and weighs 0.50/KGS, making it easy to carry from room to room and even convenient to take out the door.

Audio ports include HDMI, Display Port, 3.5mm audio jack port; video ports include HDMI (4k@60Hz), Display Port (4K@60Hz), USB-C Port (4K@60Hz). Peripheral ports include RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port x 1, USB 3.0 Port*1 (Gen 1, 2.0A Max output, shutdown charging, Yellow), USB 3.1 Port*3 (Gen2, Blue), USB-C Port*1 (Gen 2), Clear CMOS.

Minisforum helps you to prepare for the holidays with a huge end of the year discount on some of their top products!

Inside The Box:

  1. Minisforum UM350
  2. Display Port Cable
  3. HDMI Cable
  4. USB Type C power adapter
  5. VESA Mount
  6. Manual

With Windows 10 pro-pre-installed, Wi-Fi6, BT5.1, and triple-output, Minisforum UM350 is now ready for sale, and shipment would begin in Mid-February. Worldwide FREE shipping, 30-day returns, 2-year warranty, and lifelong tech support are provided.

Pricing & Configurations:

  • Barebone: €239,00 / $269.00
  • 8GB RAM+256GB SSD: €299,00 / $369.00
  • 16GB RAM+256GB SSD: €329,00 / $399.00
  • 16GB RAM+512GB SSD: €359,00 / $429.00
