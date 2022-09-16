Menu
Company

Minisforum Elitemini HX90G Mini PC Goes All-AMD With Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & RX 6600M GPU, Starts at $799.99 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 16, 2022, 04:26 AM EDT
Minisforum Elitemini HX90G Mini PC Goes All-AMD With Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & RX 6600M GPU, Starts at $799.99 US 1

Minisforum has announced the official launch of its Elitemini HX90G Mini PC which features an all-AMD hardware configuration and starts at $799.99 US.

Minisforum Elitemini HX90H Mini PC Launched: Packs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RX 6600M GPU, $799 US Base Price

Press Release: After the first glance 4 months ago, MinisForum finally launches the pre-sale campaign for its HX90G mini PC today. One of the most powerful mini PC they ever made with an AMD discrete graphics card.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Hours Into The ETH Merge, NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Card Prices Hit Their Lowest Ever, 3090 Ti Drops Below $1000 US
Minisforum Elitemini HX90G Mini PC Goes All-AMD With Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & RX 6600M GPU, Starts at $799.99 US 2

Powering the beastly HX90G is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. This chip is powered by the Zen 3 core architecture, crafted with TSMC’s industry-leading 7nm process. Zen 3 brings higher instructions per clock, lower latency, and improved efficiency over Zen 2 processors. The Ryzen 9 5900HX packs 8 high-performing cores with 16 threads, offering great headroom in both gaming and productivity applications. The Ryzen 9 5900HX reaches a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz, churning out maximum power whenever needed.

Minisforum Elitemini HX90G Mini PC Goes All-AMD With Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & RX 6600M GPU, Starts at $799.99 US 3

The HX90G is the world’s first mini PC that comes with an AMD discrete graphics card, which is the AMD Radeon 6600M GPU. It is a mobile mid-range graphics card based on the Navi 23 chip (RDNA 2  architecture) manufactured in the modern 7nm process. It features 8GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

Minisforum Elitemini HX90G Mini PC Goes All-AMD With Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & RX 6600M GPU, Starts at $799.99 US 4

The EliteMini HX90’s star power is clearly its design with a brilliantly compact carbon fiber reinforce plastic chassis – measuring in at 205x69x203mm. The HX90G also includes a 48mm tall stand. There are also several carbon fiber sheets (containing more than 70% carbon) covering the device's corners to provide extra protection.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 24 GB Flagship RDNA 3 “Navi 31” GPU PCB Diagram Leak Shows Triple 8-Pin Connector & 24 Phase Power Delivery

With so much power packed into a tiny chassis, the main concern of building a mini-PC like the HX90G is thermal performance. However, with 7 heat pipes ( 3 for CPU and 4 for GPU), liquid metal for both CPU and GPU, and a dual fan inside for heat dissipation, It can run at low noise under full load. CPU+GPU under 100% usage will consume 50W and 100W separately. Minisforum effortlessly dispatches any concerns of overheating or thermal throttling. 

The base model of the HX90G is a barebones package, allowing you to pick and install your own memory and SSD. The HX90G supports a maximum of 64GB of DDR4 RAM through 2-SODIMM slots. 

Storage needs are covered by both one lightning-fast M.2 PCIe4.0 SSD slot and one M.2 PCIe3.0 SSD slot. MINISFORUM also offers a complete build with a choice of either 16GB or 32GB of 3200MHz RAM and up to a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Interfaces

  • RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port×1, 
  • USB3.1 Port×1(Gen1, Front), 
  • USB3.2 Port×3(Gen2, back),
  • USB-C Port×1(Gen1), 
  • Clear CMOS ×1, 
  • Microphone Jack×1
  • HDMI (4K@60Hz) ×2, 
  • DisplayPort(4K@60Hz)×2

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order