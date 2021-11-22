Minisforum Black Friday Sales Week is in full effect with a wide variety of discounts and coupons!

Minisforum is offering an extensive amount of discounts and coupons this week. With their latest products—the HM90 and HX90 released this year—the company is looking to share some great deals with their fans and new consumers to the Minisforum brand.

Minisforum's Black Friday Sale, running from November 19th to December 3rd, and offering amazing deals on their top products

Starting last week, Minisforum has offered Black Friday Flash Sales on their website. Offering sales, such as the HM90 for up to $150 discount and the HX90 for up to $100 discount, they are looking to make sure casual users and small businesses take pleasure in the great offers that are presented.

Currently, they are offering Early Bird discounts on the barebone HX90, HM90, and CR50 MiniPCs. Right now, you can score the HX90 for $649 (orig. $749), the HM90 for $479 (orig. $629), and the CR50 for $729 (orig. $819). With these barebone system options, it allows consumers plenty of configuration capabilities for any budget.

For special offers, they have reduced the price of several of their PC options. You can get the Elite Mini X500-5700G, with 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD drive for $50 off ($909). The X400-4650G Mini PC, offering 16GB of RAM with the same 512 SSD drive is on sale for $669 ($30 off). Minisforum's Elite Mini H31G, also with 16 GB RAM and 512 SSD is $70 off, on sale for $829. The company is selling the UM270 Mini PC barebone edition for an amazing $110 off it's original retail price (around $299 on sale). The barebone UM340 Mini PC is $339, which happens to be $100 off the original price. Finally, the barebone U820 Mini PC is selling for $30 off, making the sale price $569.

To score these great deals, head over to Minisforum's Black Friday sale pages (1,2) for these amazing offers.

Please keep in mind that there is a limit of three per purchase and only consumers in Europe are eligible for the sales and coupon.. If you are looking to set up a small office with a perfect set of small form-factor mini PCs that offer plenty of power and options, you can't go wrong with Minisforum and their incredible Black Friday deals.

