Minecraft Crossplay Finally Coming to PS4, But You’ll Need an Xbox Live Account

Crossplay between almost all versions of Minecraft has been a thing for a while now, but the PlayStation 4 has been tragically left out of the party. Well, the PS4 version of Minecraft finally gets crossplay tomorrow, but there’s a somewhat odd caveat – crossplay on the PS4 will require a Microsoft or Xbox Live account. You can check out a quick trailer hyping up PS4 crossplay, below.

Starting tomorrow, PS4 owners will be able to download the unified Minecraft Bedrock version, which includes crossplay. This is a treated as a separate game from the original Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition, which you can still play if you’ve already downloaded it, but will no longer be sold. The new PS4 version of Minecraft won’t require you to pay for Xbox Live Gold, the basic free version will do, and will include regular Trophies rather than Achievements.

A Microsoft spokesperson had this to say about crossplay coming to the PS4 version of Minecraft…

A free Microsoft or Xbox Live account allows all Minecraft players to track progress and purchases across platforms, now including PS4. The paid Xbox Live Gold service is not required to play Minecraft. This has been a big year for Minecraft - we've been making major changes to the game and taking steps in new directions, but our original vision for connecting players across devices and having the best experience regardless of platform will always stay true. We've been talking to our partners at Sony about this for a while, and think now is the right time from both a studio and community perspective to bring PS4 players along on the Bedrock journey.

As of tomorrow Minecraft will support crossplay on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Minecraft is still one of the most popular games in the world after all these years, with a staggering 100 billion views amassed on YouTube.