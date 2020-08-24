Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course Can Be Yours For Just $19.99 – Avail This Limited Offer Now
With the pandemic, the way the world communicates has shifted drastically. We are more dependent than ever on online communication and there is a possibility that many organizations will adopt this method permanently in the years to come. Wccftech is offering a discount on the Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course. The discount is going to expire in less than a week, so avail it as soon as you can.
Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course Features
The bundle includes 2 amazing courses. Each course has been designed by experts with years of experience and they know the problems people face when adopting something unknown. In just a few hours, you will be able to boost your productivity and help you team improve collaboration. Here are highlights of what the Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course has in store for you:
Microsoft Teams - Supercharge Your Business Productivity & Master Microsoft Teams
- Access 35 lectures & 3.5 hours of content 24/7
- Access, download & set up Teams
- Create your first team & manage members and channels
- Know all about posting & receiving public and private messages
- Use the meeting notes function
- Adjust admin & user settings
Learn Microsoft Outlook 2019 - Learn to Use Outlook Properly & Watch Your Productivity Soar
- Access 59 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7
- Learn how to get set up in Outlook
- Know some useful Outlook keyboard shortcuts
- Learn all about sending & receiving emails
- Organize & manage your mail including ignoring, flagging and conditional formatting
- Attach files, photos & graphics in Outlook
- Work w/ the Outlook Calendar, including creating meetings & appointments
The bundle has been brought to you by Stream Skill. This company has made a name for itself by providing quality courses to people all across the globe. You can rest assured that the courses are of great quality.
Original Price Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course: $174
Wccftech Discount Price Essential 2020 Microsoft Teams Training Course: $19.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter