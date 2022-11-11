Menu
Surface Pro 9 Is Microsoft’s Most Repairable Tablet yet, but There Are Still Some Flaws the Company Can Easily Address

Omar Sohail
Nov 10, 2022, 07:26 PM EST
Previous-generation Surface Pro models received low repairability scores by iFixit, but surprisingly, Microsoft has taken a different route with the recently launched Surface Pro 9. It is easy to get inside the tablet, but there are still a few areas that the software giant could have effortlessly addressed.

iFixit Gives the Surface Pro 9 a Repairability Score of 7 out of 10, With Easily Removable Parts, and Less Chances of Dismantling

Where earlier iterations of Microsoft’s tablets were excruciatingly difficult to get into as the display and batteries were held down by strong adhesive, the Surface Pro 9’s panel can easily be removed using a little heat. At the back, there is an easy-to-replace SSD with a tool-less hatch, though the SSD features an uncommon size that is not so readily available in the market.

Regardless, all iFixit had to do was use some pry tools, and the Surface Pro 9 display was removed. When checking out the innards, it was refreshing to see that Microsoft included a fan as part of the cooling solution, which will help keep temperatures low and allow the slate to perform at its best when it is stressed, despite the limited space. Unfortunately, the battery size is one area that we feel is a missed opportunity for Microsoft, as there is ample space around the corners to accommodate a larger cell.

Perhaps this decision was made to save up on component costs or lower the weight of the Surface Pro 9. Thankfully, the battery is also easily removable and is only held together by screws, not glue. Users also get easy access to the processor if they want to apply a fresh coat of thermal paste if they feel that the CPU’s temperatures have started to rise with time. Overall, iFixit gave this teardown a repairability score of 7 out of 10 and says that Microsoft will have parts available in the future to allow users to perform repairs themselves.

Overall, Microsoft did lots of things right with the Surface Pro 9 as far as repairability goes, and we hope to see improvements when the successor arrives, possibly starting with a common M.2 SSD form factor and larger battery.

News Source: iFixit

