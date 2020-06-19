Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet 1.9GHz Intel Core i7 Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Avail Now

Are you looking for a new tablet and new ways to optimize your work? The best way is to invest in a laptop that is light, efficient and has great performance. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet 1.9GHz Intel Core i7 (256GB SSD). The offer will expire in a week, so avail it right away. It is extremely annoying when you want the best but your budget won’t allow you. Now is the time to avail this awesome opportunity to get the best for less.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet 1.9GHz Intel Core i7 (256GB SSD) features

This amazing tablet is not only light weight but it comes with an 8th Gen 1.9GHz Core i7 Processor. It has amazing display and 10-point touch support. Here are highlights of what the Microsoft Surface Pro has in store for you:

256GB SSD storage: Save & store all your essential photos, videos, and files for easy access

13.5-hour battery life: Browse & stream all day w/ a high-power battery

8th Gen Intel Core i7: Seamlessly switch through apps w/ a fast processor

12.3" PixelSense Display: View everything in greater 2736 x 1824 resolution

2-in-1 function:Turn it into a laptop w/ Surface Pro Type Cover (not included)

Specs

Model number: LQH-00016

Color: black

Dimensions: 11.5" x 7.9" x 0.33"

Screen: 12.3” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Memory: 8GB RAM

Processor: Intel® Core™ 8th Gen i7

Battery life: up to 13.5 hours

Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Storage: 256GB SSD (expandable to 2TB)

Connections

o 1x full-size USB 3.0

o 3.5mm headphone jack

o Mini DisplayPort

o 1x Surface Connect port

o Surface Type Cover port

o MicroSDXC card reader

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Camera: 5MP HD front, 8MP HD rear

Dual microphones

1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™

Windows 10 Pro

Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1

Ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet 1.9GHz Intel Core i7 (256GB SSD)

Power cord

AC adapter

Original Price Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet 1.9GHz Intel Core i7: $1499.99

Wccftech Discount Price Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet 1.9GHz Intel Core i7: $1089.99