Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Specs Leak Include Compact Display, Intel 10th-Gen Quad-Core CPU, 13-Hour Battery Life, More

Just like how Microsoft introduced an affordable Windows 10 slate called the Surface Go, the company could be expanding its lineup by offering a Surface Laptop Go, a less expensive variant of the Surface Laptop series. A tipster who works for a publication has decided to share some important specifications of the upcoming notebook. Some of the specs seem promising for a machine like this and others, well, Microsoft would certainly have to make a few compromises. Here are all the details for you.

Surface Laptop Go Will Be Limited to 8GB RAM and Pricing Details Are Unknown as Well

For quite a while now, the Surface Laptop Go has been rumored to tout a rather compact 12.5-inch LCD screen. Assuming the thickness of the bezels is similar in size to the Surface Laptop 3, we could be seeing one of the most compact computing machines from Microsoft. According to Roland Quandt from WinFuture, the Surface Laptop Go’s LCD screen will resonate a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels.

The resolution alone suggests that the Surface Laptop Go won’t sport a traditional aspect ratio, meaning that it will likely be touting a taller display to provide maximum screen real estate to users in that compact 12.5-inch panel. The notebook, according to the specs leak will also be available in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM configurations, but sadly, there won’t be any 16GB RAM variant provided.

Personally, we want 4GB RAM variants scrapped completely because they provide little to no real purpose, especially when it’s 2020 and a significant number of apps consume more memory than you’d expect. Moving on, Microsoft is expected to provide the Surface Laptop Go in the 64, 128, and 256GB storage tiers, with the 64GB version supporting the much slower eMMC standard. Since Quandt hasn’t mentioned if the remaining storage models support the M.2 SATA SSD or M.2 PCIe NVMe standard, we don’t know how snappy these machines will be for the time being.

Surface Laptop Go: 12.45in 1536x1024px PixelSense LCD, Intel Core i5-1035G1, 4/8GB, 64/128/256GB (64 is only eMMC), 13h battery. USB-A/C, Surface Connect, 3.5mm, 11xx grams. Silver, Blue, Gold. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 30, 2020

Thankfully, there will be ample horsepower thanks to an Intel 10th-generation Core i5-1035G1, which is a quad-core package that can boost up to 3.60GHz when needed. The battery from the Surface Laptop Go might also be stellar as Quandt reports that users will be able to experience 13 hours from the compact machine, assuming Microsoft hasn’t overly inflated this figure.

The Surface Laptop Go may also provide a single USB-A and single USB-C port but it’ll likely won’t support Thunderbolt 3. Future customers may be able to order it in the Silver, Blue, Gold finishes. As for the pricing, well, unfortunately, Quandt wasn’t too keen on sharing those details but if we’re lucky, we’ll find them out before Microsoft’s executives take center stage and make the announcement themselves.

From a first glance, what do you think of these specifications belonging to the Surface Laptop Go? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Roland Quandt