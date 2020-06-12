Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5″ Touch Core i5 Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Couple of Days – Avail Now
Getting a new laptop can be very expensive but it doesn’t have to be. You just have to wait for the right discounts and we have one for you right here. If you are someone who spends lots of time browsing and working on the computer, then this deal is perfect for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touch Core i5 8GB. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so you better avail it right away.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 features
The Surface 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and is designed to help you multi-task. It has a 13.5” LED display, an 8GM RAM and a 256 SSD. Its sleek design makes it easy to carry around. Here are highlights of what the Microsoft Surface discount has in store for you:
- Intel Core i5 Processor: Seamlessly switch between apps without any lag
- 13.5" LED Display: Browse & stream on a wide, clear resolution screen
- 256 GB: Store & save essential files in a generous device storage
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity: Go online & easily transfer files anywhere
- Windows 10: Do more tasks easily & secure; also features Cortana intelligent assistant
- Model year: 2018
Specs
- Color: cobalt blue
- Dimensions: 12.13" x 8.79" x 0.57"
- Screen: 13.5” PixelSense™ Display
- Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI)
- Aspect ratio: 3:2
- 3.4 million pixels
- Touch: 10 point multi-touch
- Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Processor: Intel® Core™ 8th Gen i5
- Battery life: up to 14.5 hours
- Intel® UHD Graphics 620
- Storage: 256GB SSD
- Connections
o 1x full-size USB 3.0
o 3.5mm headphone jack
o Mini DisplayPort
o 1x Surface Connect port
- TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security
- Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
- Camera: 720p HD front
- Stereo microphones
- Omnisonic speakers with Dolby® Audio™
- Windows 10 Home
- Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1
- Ambient light sensor
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5" Touch Core i5 8GB (Cobalt Blue)
- Power cord
- AC Adapter
Original Price Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: $1299
Wccftech Discount Price Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: $979.99
