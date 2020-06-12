Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5″ Touch Core i5 Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Couple of Days – Avail Now

Getting a new laptop can be very expensive but it doesn’t have to be. You just have to wait for the right discounts and we have one for you right here. If you are someone who spends lots of time browsing and working on the computer, then this deal is perfect for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touch Core i5 8GB. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so you better avail it right away.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 features

The Surface 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and is designed to help you multi-task. It has a 13.5” LED display, an 8GM RAM and a 256 SSD. Its sleek design makes it easy to carry around. Here are highlights of what the Microsoft Surface discount has in store for you:

Intel Core i5 Processor: Seamlessly switch between apps without any lag

13.5" LED Display: Browse & stream on a wide, clear resolution screen

256 GB: Store & save essential files in a generous device storage

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity: Go online & easily transfer files anywhere

Windows 10: Do more tasks easily & secure; also features Cortana intelligent assistant

Model year: 2018

Specs

Color: cobalt blue

Dimensions: 12.13" x 8.79" x 0.57"

Screen: 13.5” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

3.4 million pixels

Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Memory: 8GB RAM

Processor: Intel® Core™ 8th Gen i5

Battery life: up to 14.5 hours

Intel® UHD Graphics 620

Storage: 256GB SSD

Connections

o 1x full-size USB 3.0

o 3.5mm headphone jack

o Mini DisplayPort

o 1x Surface Connect port

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Camera: 720p HD front

Stereo microphones

Omnisonic speakers with Dolby® Audio™

Windows 10 Home

Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1

Ambient light sensor

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5" Touch Core i5 8GB (Cobalt Blue)

Power cord

AC Adapter

Original Price Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: $1299

Wccftech Discount Price Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: $979.99