Microsoft Surface Book 3 Specs Highlight Two NVIDIA Max-Q GPUs, Intel’s Latest CPUs in Leaked Benchmark

It would have been puzzling for readers and customers alike not to have seen Microsoft unveil its Surface Book 3 at last year’s event. Fortunately, it doesn’t mean the company is through with the lineup, at least according to these leaked benchmarks. More importantly, we get to look at what could be the Surface Book 3 specs, and for now, they look promising.

GTX 1650 Max-Q, GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Could Be Part of Surface Book 3 Specs, According to These Listings

With the Surface Book range long overdue for a refresh, it’s up to Microsoft to provide customers with a game-changing machine, and it looks like we’ll be getting just that, to an extent. According to leaked 3DMark listings spotted by _rogame, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 specs include an Intel 10th-generation CPU, along with the option to choose an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q or a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. The wattage range of both GPUs wasn’t listed, so we don’t have an idea on how the Surface Book 3 will perform in the graphics department.

Unfortunately, users won’t get treated to any member of Intel’s 10th-gen 45W CPUs that are to be found in more powerful notebooks. Instead, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 specs include a Core i7-1065G7, a quad-core chip with a base frequency of 1.30GHz, and a TDP of 15W. Fortunately, manufacturers like Microsoft can decide to increase the configurable TDP range to 25W, taking performance to new heights, assuming the chassis will be able to keep the innards cool and prevent throttling.





It’s also strange that none of these Surface Book 3 specs show an AMD mobile processor. Considering the potential improvements AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile chips bring to the table, we’d assume Microsoft would partner with the chip maker once more just like it did with it launched the Surface Laptop 3 family. Looks like that isn’t going to be the case here.

Since these Surface Book 3 specs showed up just recently, it can only mean Microsoft may be planning a launch sometime in the near future. After all, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro needs a little bit of competition from the Windows camp too, but since the processor in the leaked benchmark lacks in compute performance, the Surface Book 3 will be overwhelmed here. Still, there are other areas to make up for that loss, so let us see if the software giant delivers in the near future.

Source: Notebookcheck