Microsoft Outlook Lite Brings a Robust Experience in a Stripped Down App

Furqan Shahid
Aug 3, 2022
Microsoft has decided to go ahead and release a stripped-down version of its email app called Outlook Lite, while the app might have "Lite" in the name, it is by no means light on features as it still manages to offer a robust set of tools along with optimizations and the best part? The app comes at only 5MB, making it an excellent option for anyone who is still using an older, less powerful device.

Microsoft Outlook Lite is a Surprisingly Light App but Full of Features

Despite the small size, Microsoft Outlook Lite brings a lot of features and it gives users convenient one-stop access to email, calendar, and contacts. Users will also be able to make calls from within the app using Skype. Additionally, there is a 'Focused Inbox' giving users the ability to see emails that matter the most, you also get smart filters for messages and organization tools like being able to apply tags and sort emails in different folders. The app also has time-saving tools like suggested replies, along with an email organizer that can group messages, which will make it easier for everyone to keep them in order.

In addition to that, the Microsoft Outlook LIte focuses on security that is backed by Microsoft in more ways than one. The app has built-in spam protection and also requires authentication every time you sign in. Beyond that, the app protects against viruses and can also detect phishing attacks. This means that any and all threats will be sent to a potential threats folder where users can better focus on incoming messages. Considering all of these features, you would be surprised that the app is optimized to run perfectly fine on devices with 1GB RAM.

Moving further, Microsoft Outlook Lite brings a low energy draw, which means that it will not be hogging up the battery, and considering how it relies heavily on data, it also has optimizations for use with 4G and even 2G networks. However, there is a slight drawback as the app is available only in certain regions. Currently, you can download the app in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. Microsoft is certainly considering adding more countries in the future. You can head over to the Google Play Store, and get your hands on the app.

