Microsoft Flight Simulator First Update Addresses Installation and Stability Issues

The first ever Microsoft Flight Simulator update has gone live, addressing a variety of issues.

The new update addresses some stability issues, preventing the game from crashing when input devices are disconnected.

The first Microsoft Flight Simulator also addresses some installation issues, allowing the process to continue even after a partial decompression of a package or if the user account includes non-ASCII characters, among other things.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator first update also addresses Content Manager, Simconnect, optimization, and Marketplace issues.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been released last month on PC. The game is one of the most spectacular titles ever released, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a game that offers a meditative experience like no other as well as a fantastic way to explore the world where the only better way is visiting in person. The sounds and feel of the plane, combined with the algorithm and tech, make the world give you a genuine feeling that you're there. I could keep praising it, but with the exception of a few very minor niggles, this is as close to perfect as one could have hoped. If this game had a theme song, this would be it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on PC worldwide.