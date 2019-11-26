The Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle Can Be Yours For Just $25 – Avail Now
Microsoft Excel is a tool you need to master, no matter what your line of career is. Many job applications will require you to have basic to advance level skills and it will set you apart from your peers. You don’t have to get enrolled in classes to become an expert. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the Complete Microsoft Excel 2018 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle features
With this amazing bundle you will become a certified office specialist and you will never regret this amazing investment. Here are highlights of what the Complete Microsoft Excel 2018 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle has in store for you:
Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training - Get Familiar with the 2019 Interface of Microsoft Excel & Work on Basic Excel Projects
- Access 119 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
- Create basic worksheets using Microsoft Excel 2019
- Perform calculations in an Excel worksheet
- Modify the appearance of data within a worksheet
- Manage Excel workbooks
- Learn how to use handy features new in 2019
Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Training - Advance Your Skill Set with MS Excel 2019 & Work with Charts and Advanced Formatting
- Access 96 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
- Learn to use formulas & functions
- Convert, sort, filter & manage lists
- Insert & modify illustrations in a worksheet
- Learn to use conditional formatting & styles
Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Training - Use Excel 2019 to Your Advantage & Work on More Critical Functions Including Data Tools, Macros, Pivot Tables, and More
- Access 78 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
- Create pivot tables & charts
- Learn to trace precedents & dependents
- Convert text & validate and consolidate data
- Collaborate w/ others by protecting worksheets & workbooks
- Create, use, edit & manage macros
- Import & export data
Original Price Complete Microsoft Excel 2018 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle: $1,497
Wccftech Discount Price Complete Microsoft Excel 2018 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle: $25