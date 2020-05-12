Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

Microsoft Excel is a very handy tool and becoming an expert at it will help you become eligible for many jobs. You don’t have to start looking for courses as we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle. The discount offer will expire in two days, so avail it right away.

Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 4 amazing courses. Each course will teach you new skills, so complete them all. Here are highlights of what the Complete 2020 Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle has in store for you:

Microsoft Excel 2019: Advanced

Delve Into High-Level Consolidation, Analysis & Financial Reporting

Access 57 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Learn what’s new/different in Excel 2019

Understand advanced charting & graphing in Excel

Discover how to use detailed formatting tools

Discuss financial functions including calculating interest & depreciation

Connect to other workbooks & datasets outside of Excel

Create awesome visualizations using sparklines & data bars

Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel

Analyze Data at Scale with These Advanced Excel Functions

Access 44 lectures & 3.75 hours of content 24/7

Get started w/ Power Query

Connect Excel to multiple workbooks

Merge & append queries using Power Query

Set up & manage relationships in a data model

Create a PivotTable to display your data

Use functions such as CALCULATE, DIVIDE, DATESYTD in DAX

VBA for Beginners

Learn Microsoft VBA to Automate Your Time-Consuming Procedures In Excel

Access 32 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Find out how to use the VBA editor, VBA syntax, keywords, & comments

Discover how to define & manage variables, set up subroutines, and create functions

Understand how to use input boxes & message boxes to interact w/ end users

Learn practical methods for using macro errors to improve your VBA code

VBA Intermediate

Discover Excel Automation Secrets with Advanced Micros

Access 37 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7

Learn advanced methods for automating tedious Excel jobs

Discover vital Event Patterns

Discuss Custom Object possibilities

Interface w/ Excel successfully

Work w/ references & libraries

