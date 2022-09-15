Microsoft Drops Several Fixes with Windows 11 KB5017383

Windows 11 KB5017383 (Build 22000.1041) is now available for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently running Windows 11 original version. Today's update brings quite a long list of fixes and improvements.

While KB5017383 is only available for Windows 11 Release Preview Channel right now, it should soon be made available for the non-Insider public, eventually making its way to everyone on Patch Tuesday of the following month. Microsoft has also released a similar update for Insiders running Windows 10. For more details on that release, check out the release notes here.

Release notes for Windows 11 KB5017383 (Build 22000.1041)

New! We introduced WebAuthn redirection. It lets you authenticate in apps and on websites without a password when you use Remote Desktop. Then, you can use Windows Hello or security devices, such as Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) keys.

We introduced WebAuthn redirection. It lets you authenticate in apps and on websites without a password when you use Remote Desktop. Then, you can use Windows Hello or security devices, such as Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) keys. New! We added more dynamic Widgets content to your taskbar with notification badging. When you open the Widgets board, a banner appears at the top of the board. It provides more information about what triggered the notification badge.

We added more dynamic Widgets content to your taskbar with notification badging. When you open the Widgets board, a banner appears at the top of the board. It provides more information about what triggered the notification badge. We fixed an issue that requires you to reinstall an app if the Microsoft Store has not signed that app. This issue occurs after you upgrade to a newer OS.

We fixed an issue that stops codecs from being updated from the Microsoft Store.

We fixed a race condition in framework autorepair registration. This issue occurs because a registration key is missing.

We fixed an issue that affects the Network Policy Server Management (NPSM) service. This issue causes major delays when you sign out.

We fixed an issue that affects the Windows Search service. Indexing progress is slow when you use the service.

We fixed an issue that affects cached credentials for security keys and FIDO2 authentications. On hybrid domain-joined devices, the system removes these cached credentials.

We fixed an issue that affects a network’s static IP. The issue causes the configuration of the static IP to be inconsistent. Because of this, NetworkAdapterConfiguration() fails sporadically.

fails sporadically. We fixed a rare stop error that happens after you change the display mode and more than one display is in use.

We fixed an issue that affects rendering in Desktop Window Manager (DWM). This issue might cause your device to stop responding in a virtual machine setting when you use certain video graphics drivers.

We fixed an issue that affects graphics drivers that use d3d9on12.dll .

. We fixed an issue that affects URLs generated by JavaScript: URLs. These URLs do not work as expected when you add them to the Favorites menu in IE mode.

We fixed an issue that forces the IE mode tabs in a session to reload.

We fixed an issue that successfully opens a browser window in IE mode to display a PDF file. Later, browsing to another IE mode site within the same window fails.

We fixed an issue that affects window.open in IE mode.

in IE mode. We introduced a Group Policy that enables and disables Microsoft HTML Application (MSHTA) files.

We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Japanese input method editor (IME). Text reconversion fails when you use some third-party virtual desktops.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the input queue overflows. This might cause an application to stop responding.

We fixed an issue that might cause a black screen to appear on your display. This might occur when you use a pen to turn on high dynamic range (HDR).

We fixed an issue that affects the App-V client service. The service leaks memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.

We fixed an issue that might change the default printer if the printer is a network printer.

We fixed an issue that affects WDAC policies. If you enable SecureLaunch on a device, WDAC policies will not apply to that device.

We fixed an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) path rules. This issue stops .msi and PowerShell scripts from running.

We fixed an issue that might bypass MSHTML and ActiveX rules for WDAC.

We fixed an issue that causes WDAC to log 3091 and 3092 events in audit mode.

We fixed an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). It stops WDAC from logging .NET Dynamic Code trust verification failures.

We fixed an issue that occurs when a WDAC policy fails to load. The system logs that failure as an error, but the system should log the failure as a warning.

We fixed an issue that affects Code Integrity logging. It logs issues as errors instead of warnings. Because of this, automatic repair is triggered.

We fixed an issue that affects the touch keyboard. The touch keyboard immediately closes when you tap to switch apps.

We fixed an issue that causes LogonUI.exe to stop working. Because of this, you cannot dismiss the lock screen to view the credentials screen.

to stop working. Because of this, you cannot dismiss the lock screen to view the credentials screen. We fixed an issue that affects the FindNextFileNameW() It might leak memory.

It might leak memory. We fixed an issue that affects robocopy. Robocopy fails to set a file to the right modified time when using the /IS

We fixed an issue that affects cldflt.sys . A stop error occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive.

. A stop error occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive. We fixed an issue that affects the LanmanWorkstation service. When you mount a network drive, the service leaks memory.

We fixed an issue that affects the Get-SmbServerNetworkInterface It only retrieves a subset of the available network interfaces.

It only retrieves a subset of the available network interfaces. We fixed an issue that affects the Get-SmbServerConfiguration It only allows you to run it if you are an administrator.

It only allows you to run it if you are an administrator. We fixed an issue that affects Roaming User Profiles. After you sign in or sign out, some of your settings are not restored.

We fixed a known issue that affects XML Paper Specification (XPS) viewers. This might stop you from opening XPS files in some non-English languages. These include some Japanese and Chinese character encodings. This issue affects XPS and Open XPS (OXPS) files.

We fixed a known issue that affects daylight saving time in Chile. This issue might affect the time and dates used for meetings, apps, tasks, services, transactions, and more.

Head over to the official blog post for more details.