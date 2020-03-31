Yesterday we reported that Microsoft has suggested it has experienced a 775 percent surge in cloud services as hundreds of millions of people are forced indoors in the ongoing global health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears the figure was a bit misleading...

In its original report, the Windows maker had written: "We have seen a 775 percent increase of our cloud services in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders."

The company has now made a correction, saying that the 775 percent increase was experienced by Microsoft Teams, not all of the cloud offerings, which isn't as surprising since the video calling app generated over 900 million meeting and calling minutes daily in a one-week period alone.

As it turns out the figure also only came from Microsoft Teams' users in Italy, where millions of people were put under lockdown. The corrected statement now reads:

"We have seen a 775 percent increase in Teams' calling and meeting monthly users in a one month period in Italy, where social distancing or shelter in place orders have been enforced." - Microsoft

Microsoft had shared this data over the weekend along with some small temporary adjustments in several of its services to cope up with the increasing demand. While everything else stands as it, the 775 percent surge in cloud services did shock more than a few people. The spike in Microsoft Teams' usage isn't as shocking since the app continues to top charts in various regions as more and more people are being requested to work from home.