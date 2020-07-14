Micron Technology, today announced a comprehensive DDR5 memory enablement program that will provide early access to technical resources, products, and ecosystem partners. The Technology Enablement Program will aid in the design, development, and qualification of next-generation computing platforms that use DDR5, the most technologically advanced DRAM available.

Micron DDR5 Memory: Ecosystem of innovators to bring to market the most technologically advanced DRAM for computing platforms

Today’s news builds on Micron’s January announcement of DDR5 RDIMM samples and brings the industry one step closer to unlocking the value in next-generation, data-centric applications. Companies joining Micron in the DDR5 Technology Enablement Program include Cadence, Montage, Rambus, Renesas, and Synopsys.

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Finds Vindication as UMC Engineers Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for China Sentenced Today

DDR5 delivers improvements to performance, density, and reliability at a time when modern data centers need to feed rapidly growing processor core counts with memory bandwidth and meet increasing customer demands for reliability, availability, and serviceability. DDR5 will offer greater than twice the effective bandwidth when compared to its predecessor DDR4, helping relieve this bandwidth-per-core crunch and enabling high performance and improved power management in a wide variety of applications.

“Micron has been driving deep technical engagements with the world’s largest server and hyperscale companies to help them better understand how DDR5 can benefit their unique workloads,” said Tom Eby, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute & Networking Business Unit at Micron. “We’re proud to now extend that collaboration across the entire ecosystem through our Technology Enablement Program to help accelerate time to market for this critical next-generation technology.”

Channel partners also play a very important role in any new technology’s development and adoption. As part of the DDR5 Technology Enablement Program (TEP), Micron will work alongside channel partners like distributors, value-added resellers, and OEMs/ODMs as they bring new and innovative products that use DDR5 to the market.