Metroid Dread Trailer Shows Off a Mysterious New Villain, Kraid, Abilities, and More

Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Metroid Dread, and this one may be the most revealing to date. The video provides a glimpse of a showdown between Samus and a mysterious Chozo, who seems to be the game’s main antagonist (although there may be some twists in store). We also see a number of other bosses, including what appears to be a newly-redesigned version of Kraid (how the heck did he end up on this new planet, and is his partner in villainy Ridley far behind?) Check out the new Metroid Dread trailer for yourself, below.

The trailer also provides a peek at a variety of new and returning abilities for Samus, including the Flash Shift, Grapple Beam, Screw Attack, and more. Here’s the full list of new moves shown…

Flash Shift – This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant.

– This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant. Pulse Radar – This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks.

– This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks. Grapple Beam – A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object.

– A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object. Ice Missile – By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms!

– By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms! Storm Missile – With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession.

– With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession. Cross Bomb – This powerful bomb explodes in four directions.

– This powerful bomb explodes in four directions. Speed Booster – This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls.

– This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls. Shinespark – True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state.

– True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state. Screw Attack – A classic move that has been in every single 2D Metroid game, the Screw Attack finds Samus damaging enemies and shattering certain obstacles during a spin jump.

Metroid Dread launches on Nintendo Switch on October 8th.