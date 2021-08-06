Metroid Dread New Teaser Provides A New Quick Look at the Game

A new Metroid Dread teaser has been shared online, providing a quick new look at the game.

The new teaser, shared by Nintendo on its Official Japanese YouTube channel, features main character Samus Aran as well as the new menace she will have to face in the new adventure.

Metroid Dread is the first new entry in the series since Metroid: Samus Return, remake of the original Metroid II: Return of Samus released on Nintendo 3DS in 2017. The upcoming game will continue Samus' story after the events of Metroid Fusion, and it will feature brand new abilities, parkour mechanics, and more.

Samus’ story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR? Face off against unrelenting E.M.M.I. robots - Once DNA-extracting research machines, the imposing E.M.M.I. are now hunting Samus down. Tensions are high as you evade these E.M.M.I. to avoid a cruel death while finding a way to take them down. Find out what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR and escape with your life.

Once DNA-extracting research machines, the imposing E.M.M.I. are now hunting Samus down. Tensions are high as you evade these E.M.M.I. to avoid a cruel death while finding a way to take them down. Find out what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR and escape with your life. Feel Samus’ power grow as you gain maneuvers and abilities - Acquire new and familiar abilities as you traverse the many environments of this dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Return to areas and use your new abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths, and a way forward. Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots, and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR.

Metroid Dread launches on Nintendo Switch on October 8th.