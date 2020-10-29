Memrise Language Learning Lifetime Subscription Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
The world is very globalized today and knowing more than 2 languages can be a huge benefit for you. However, we all know how hard it is to keep up with our second language so how are we going to learn a third? Wccftech is here to help and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the Memrise Language Learning Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in just 4 days, so better hurry up and invest in this app right away!
Memrise Language Learning Lifetime Subscription Features
This app is the fastest and the surest way to learn a new language. The process will no longer be boring and you will actually enjoy it. This app helps you learn naturally. Sounds strange, right? It actually isn’t. This app adapts according to your learning ability and uses real-time words and phrases. In no time at all, you will be able to have a third language in your skill set. Here are highlights of what the Memrise Language Learning Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Choose from 22 languages
- Learn real-life words & phrases
- Listen & learn from real locals; understand a new language in real-world contexts
- Set daily goals & learning reminders
- Join leaderboards to compete against other learners
- Gain the confidence to speak
System Requirements
- Desktop: Windows 7 or later; macOS X 10.12 or later
- Mobile: iOS 12.0 or later; Android 5.0 or later
- Redemption is required via web browser
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Device per license: 1
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Updates included
This app has been highly reviewed and rated. It has many accolades and is currently being used by people all around the world. This app has made learning a new language extremely easy and very fun. So, what are you waiting for? Make the investment right away!
Original Price Memrise Language Learning Lifetime Subscription: $139
Wccftech Discount Price Memrise Language Learning Lifetime Subscription: $99.99
