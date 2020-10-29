2020 may be close to an end, but we don't seem to be anywhere near the end of this pandemic. With the second wave now hitting us, it's time to get creative to avoid feeling caged indoors. For kids, this year has been even more tough and with gloomy months here, it's wise to invest in solutions that can keep children engaged and curious.

With schools having shifted to an online model, studying science is no longer as hands-on as it is inside the school labs. Mel Sciences introduced its next-gen science kits years ago but they were never more needed than now.

The startup has disrupted how kids learn about sciences through its subscription-based chemical experiment kits available in several countries, including the US and UK. Designed for 5-14+ year olds, Mel Sciences makes homeschooling incredibly rewarding.

Mel Sciences sends you a Starter Kit that includes the main chemistry equipment you will need for your experiments. This kit valued at $50 (free with subscription) includes accessories for your smartphone or tablet to help you learn chemistry as effectively as possible, including a virtual reality headset, macro lens, smartphone/tablet stand, safety glasses and a tray, and solid fuel stove (burner).

"One of the most exciting and ambitious home-chemistry educational projects." - The Royal Society of Chemistry

Initially only focused on chemistry, the company has also introduced its Mel Physics kits, which are perfect for children between the ages of 8–14+ who are interested in science, offering not only experiment kits but also mobile and VR apps. Mel Science physics sets contain 2 to 3 new experiments to conduct every month at home at the cost of $34.90 a month.