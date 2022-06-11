Meet SoonFoals, The Newest AMD Radeon AIB Partner In The Market, Debuts Its Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Card Lineup

A new AMD AIB partner has entered the market with its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards known as SoonFoals.

AMD-Exclusive AIB Partner, SoonFoals, Makes Market Debut With Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards

AMD announced its latest RX 6000 series graphics cards a few months back which include the Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, and 6650 XT. The new GPU series offers faster clock speeds and GDDR6 memory than their previous models. Along with fast speeds and superior memory, the latest graphics cards from AMD include enhanced software and firmware than their predecessors. The Radeon 6650XT GPU is speculated to be the most sought-after of the new series due to the low price point.

"Soonfoals," the name brand of the new series of graphics cards by Weiking International, recognizes the need for affordable GPUs on the market, especially now as prices are starting to lower. Wei Jian is the leading electronic components and peripheral equipment distributor in China and the Asia-Pacific region, with more than ten years of experience in multimedia and consumer product design. The company delivers an easily accessible platform for all electronic components, including memory, discrete power options, microcontrollers, integrated processors, connectivity options, FPGA/CPLD, touch screen, HDMI, PLC, and more. Weiking has marketing outlets all over the country, with locations in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, and Xi'an.







Weiking ranks the "Soonfoals" graphics card as concentrating on the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer GPUs produced by AMD chips, sticking to the focus of the market and pinpointing sales towards DIY enthusiasts and e-sports professionals with constant speed, quality, function, and power consumption. The combination from Weiking permits users to contest themselves with obtaining the maximum speed from their product.

The Weiking "Soonfoals " Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics card provides up to 2635MHz graphics frequency. The practical and clever design highlights the user-oriented design of Weiking. The metal back plate strengthens the structure, and the high-quality superalloy GPU materials ensure long-term operations. The SoonFoals Radeon RX 6400 graphics card from Weiking has only one high-speed cooling fan. However, it embraces a large-area high-efficiency metal heat-conducting heat sink, which can effectively cool down the GPU and provide a frequency up to 2,321 MHz.

SoonFoals Radeon RX 6000 Series Radeon™ RX 6400 Radeon™ RX 6500XT Radeon™ RX 6600 Radeon™ RX 6650XT PCIe Bus PCI® Express 4.0 x 4 PCI® Express 4.0 x 4 PCI® Express 4.0 x8 PCI® Express 4.0 x 16 AMD CU Count 12 16 28 32 Ray Accelerators 12 16 28 32 OpenGL 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 Base frequency Up to 1923 MHz Up to 2310 MHz Up to 1626MHz Up to 2055MHz Game frequency Up to 2039MHz Up to 2610 MHz Up to 2044MHz Up to 2410MHz Boost frequency Up to 2321 MHz Up to 2815 MHz Up to 2491 MHz Up to 2635 MHz Stream Processors 768 1024 1792 2048 Memory speed 16Gbps 18Gbps 14Gbps 18Gbps Memory frequency 16000 Mbps 17984 Mbps 14000 Mbps 17500 Mbps Infinity Cache 16MB 16MB 32MB 32M Video memory size 4GB 4GB 8 GB 8 GB memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bit width (video memory interface) 64 bit 64 bit 128 bits 128 bits Effective Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 128GB/s Up to 143 GB/s 224 GB/s 280 GB/s Graphics card size 170 x 120 x 18mm 238 x 120 x 40mm 245 x 120 x 45mm 245 x 120 x 50mm Whether to support fan temperature control start and stop Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of fans 1 2 2 2 Recommended power supply 400W 500W 600W 600W Power supply interface PCIe Powered 1 x 6 pin 1 x 8 pins 1 x 8 pins Output Interface DisplayPort 1.4a x 1 DisplayPort™ 1.4ax 1 DisplayPort 1.4a x 3 DisplayPort 1.4a x 3 HDMI™ 2.1 VRR and FRL HDMI™ 2.1 VRR and FRL HDMI™ 2.1 VRR and FRL HDMI™ 2.1 VRR and FRL Net Weight 200g 570g 700g 750g

SoonFoals's Radeon RX 6500 XT, Radeon RX 6600, and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards are currently available, and the "Soonfoals" Radeon RX 6650 XT is expected to enter the market by the end of June.

News Sources: MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed_Wang on Twitter), Weiking International