MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is the First Chipset from the Company to Combine mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G

MediaTek has decided to expand its mobile chipset portfolio by launching the MediaTek Dimensity 1050. The main highlight of this chipset is that this is the first chipset from the company that offers dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, however, it still is a lower specced version of the Dimensity 1100.

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Makes Waves By Supporting Both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is built on a 6nm-class process and features an octa-core setup. You are getting two ARM Cortex A-78 performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz. Sadly, the press material does not mention anything about the efficiency cores but it is safe to say that the chipset is using ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The ARM Mali-G610 is in charge of gaming and other graphical tasks. You are also getting MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 suite which will bring additional optimization tools and features for better gaming performance.

Specifications MediaTek Dimensity 1050 CPU 2x Arm Cortex-A78 @ 2.5GHz

6x Arm Cortex-A55 @ ? GPU Arm Mali Mali-G710 GPU

MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 Display Maximum On-Device Display support: FHD+ @ 144Hz Memory LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 ISP MediaTek Imagiq 760 ISP

Up to 108MP main camera

Dual HDR Video Capture Engine Modem Integrated multimode 5G/4G modem

mmWave + sub6Hz 5G support

4CC/3CC Carrier Aggregation Connectivity Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi 6E 2×2

Beidou III-B1C GNSS support Manufacturing process 6nm-class

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 also supports Full HD+ displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, you are also getting hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding support, HDR10+ playback, as well as Dolby Vision.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is also the company's first chipset that supports seamless connectivity between mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. This means that the companies will not have to choose between supporting either one of them, as they will be able to enjoy both.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 also offers 3CC carrier aggregation on the sub-6GHz (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on the mmWave (FR2) spectrum. This allows the chipset to deliver up to 53% faster downlink speeds compared to LTE+ mmWave aggregation. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 6E and 2x2 MIMO antenna for superfast Wi-Fi connectivity.

The first smartphones running the chipset are expected to arrive in Q3 2022. You can read all about the new chipset in the official press release.