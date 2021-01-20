MediaTek Announces 6nm Dimensity 1100 and 1200 Chipsets

MediaTek has gone ahead and announced two brand new 5G supported chipsets in the name of Dimensity 1100 and 1200. They will improve upon the previous offering that MediaTek had been using in their mid to high-end consumers.

These chips are fabricated using the TSMC's 6nm manufacturing process, which is the biggest change over the 7nm process used in the Dimensity 1000 Plus.

Both the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 will bring support for the integrated 5G modem, but mmWave 5 G's support is arguably missing.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and 1200 Are Now Official, Will Start Appearing in Affordable Flagships

Both the chips from MediaTek are undoubtedly octa-core chips, but there are a few minor differences available. The Dimensity 1200 includes one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.0 GHz with three Cortex A-78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz. For the Dimenisty 1100, we are looking at four Cortex A-78 cores at 2.6 GHz. As for the rest of the four cores, both the Dimensity 1200 and 1100 sport four Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Both chipsets bring the Mali G77 GPU that also supports MediaTek's HyperEngine 3.0 gaming tech. The Dimensity 1200 chipset also supports a 200-megapixel sensor, a dual 32-megapixel, and a 16-megapixel configuration. As for the Dimensity 1100, you are looking at support for a 108-megapixel single sensor camera or the same 32-megapixel plus 16-megapixel configurations.

The chipsets also support QHD+ resolution up to 90Hz, or an FHD+ resolution at up to 168Hz. With the DImenisty 100 supporting 144Hz at FHD+ resolution.

Moving on, both chips have excellent support in terms of video; both chips support 4K HDR at up to 60FPS. AI Panorama Night Shots, AI Noise Reduction, as well as SDR to HDR conversion.

In addition to that, you are also getting support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.2. All of these options are making both the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 ver compelling option and great alternatives to Qualcomm's mid-range series of chips. Safe to say that plethora of devices supporting the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 will be rolling out shortly.