Media Molecule Hopes that Dreams Extends PS4 Life Cycle; PS5 Version Would Be “Obvious” Depending on Game’s Success

Dreams developer Media Molecule has commented on a possible separate release of the game on Sony’s PS5.

In a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle at the game’s launch event in London, the studio’s co-founder, Mark Healey, talked about the future of Dreams with Sony launching its next-gen console later this year.

Interestingly, with the PS5 looming and the PS4 currently in the final phase of its life cycle, the co-founder of Media Molecule hopes that creative title will extend the longevity of Sony’s current-gen console. If successful, however, a release on the PS5 appears to be obvious.

“Obviously at the moment we’re focused on PS4 and I would actually hope that it extends the life of the PS4 to be honest with you, then maybe when other companies start making games for it, the community will carry on making games for it, but if it’s as successful as we hope it is then it’s an obvious progression.

“You know, it’s a platform, so ideally in the future we’ll migrate to whatever is relevant,” Healey continued. “That’s probably about as much as I can say without getting smacked by someone.”

Whether or not Dreams will receive a post-launch PS5 patch or a separate release on the console, the PS5’s backwards compatibility with PS4 titles will allow players to play the PS4 version on the PS5.

“Well yeah, so I mean it works by default then, doesn’t it, that’s the thing,” Healey said. “I mean, we want to support it going forward, so we want to be there for the full story really.”

When asked about a PC-version of Dreams, Healey replied that this currently isn’t planned , but it will be great to see it happening in the future.

“I think that would be cool,” he told Video Games Chronicle. “I mean obviously Sony have an opinion about that but yeah, I think, I don’t know where it’s going to go in the future, I mean it would be great to see that.

“That’s not something that’s happening right now,” Healey added, “but I think a lot of that depends on where the games industry goes in general, I suppose.”

Dream is available globally now exclusively for PlayStation 4. The title came out of early-access last week.