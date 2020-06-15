2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now
Companies are now increasingly dependent on data and there is no way anyone can manage it without the aid of our trusty friend Microsoft Excel. You are fooling yourself if you think you can get a good job without learning this very essential life skill. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so get your hands on it right away.
2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle features
The bundle is extensive and contains nine courses that will help you become an expert in managing large scale data. With a few hours of training in Data plotting, calculations, macros, visualizations etc. you will be ready to take on more challenging roles. Here are highlights of what the Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle has in store for you:
- Up & Running with Power BI Desktop
Transform, Analyze & Visualize Data Using Microsoft Power BI Desktop
- Microsoft Excel: Excel with Excel Pivot Tables Bootcamp
Analyze Lots of Data & Tell a Story in a Quick and Interactive Way
- Microsoft Excel: Master Power BI Dashboards in 70 Minutes
Everything You Need to Know About Power BI & Data Visualization
- Excel: Top 50 Microsoft Excel Formulas in 50 Minutes
Auto Calculate Data by Mastering the Top Excel Formulas
- Microsoft Excel: Master Power Query in 120 Minutes
Discover the Power of Formulas, Analytical Tools, Tables & More
- Microsoft Excel: Master M Language - Power Query in 60 Minutes
Clean Your Dirty Data & Showcase the Things You Can Do in Excel Power Query
- SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes
Become a Microsoft SQL Database Query Advanced User Within Hours
- Microsoft Excel: Top 50 Excel Keyboard Shortcuts in 20 Minutes
Learn the Must-Know Excel Keyboard Shortcuts to Save Time in Excel
- Excel: Master Excel Charts in An Hour
Learn How to Take Raw Data and Create Meaningful Charts in Excel
Original Price 2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle: $1592
Wccftech Discount Price 2020 Master Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle: $34.99
