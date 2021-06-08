Fallout 2 Massive Olympus 2207 Mod Is Now Available in English

A massive Fallout 2 mod called Olympus 2207 is now available in English, years after its original release.

This mod introduces a brand new location to explore, as well as tons of gameplay changes to the Fallout 2 vanilla mechanics, such as changes to the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system, a new mini-game for hacking electronic panels, and more.

Choose a skin color instead of a gender. This affects possible ways of solving some quests.

The S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system is modified. Changes include: rebalancing the influence of characteristics and skills on gameplay, the skill “Gambling” is replaced by “Casanova” – the ability to convince women, the perk “Sexual Attraction” is replaced by “Mechanical Memory” – automatic growth of skills depending on their use. (The rights to the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. role system belong to their owners.)

Three stages in the life of the main character: age 7, age 17, age 20. The first two stages are tutorial and can be skipped.

Crafting system.

Build weapons from parts using workbenches. Keep in mind that there is no wear and tear of equipment in the game.

Mini-game for hacking electronic panels. Way to go if your electronics hacking skill is too low, or if you want to gain additional experience.

Simulation of the life of the NPC.

No “Main Quest”. You choose your own goal in the game! Do you want to become the tyrant of Radius, or do you want to improve the lives of everyone in it? The choice is yours!

You can download the Fallout 2 Olympus 2207 mod from its official website.

Fallout 2 is now available on PC via Steam and GOG worldwide.