Mass Effect Legendary Edition is Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Week Alongside Outer Wilds
Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be added to Xbox Game Pass (and PC) later this week, Microsoft has announced.
This year’s remastered Mass Effect collection will be added to Microsoft’s subscription service on January 6. The Legendary Edition includes the single-player campaigns of the original three Mass Effect games and over 40 DLCs, all remastered and optimized for 4K. Also joining Game Pass on January 6 are Embr, and Outer Wilds.
Available as of today via the service is a total of three ID@Xbox titles, including Olija, Gorogoa, and The Pedastrian.
Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox
Winner of Debut Game at the BAFTA Games Awards, Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.
Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox
Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.
The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox
The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer set in a dynamic world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles, where you will rearrange and reconnect public signs to explore and advance through each engaging environment.
Joining the Game Pass library later this month are Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis – both will be added next week on January 13.
Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – January 13
This challenging roguelike platformer offers you immense freedom to carve your own path through its randomly-generated caves and ruins. Exercise your creativity and through your actions, tell a unique story each time you play. Uncover the secrets alone or with friends!
The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Console and PC) ID@Xbox – January 13
Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass: The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 39.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter