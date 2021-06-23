Marvel’s Avengers Issues a Hotfix After an Update Shows PS5 Users’ IP Addresses Publicly

Yesterday, Marvel’s Avengers dropped an update that added the Cosmic Threat event, a new villain battle, and more, but unfortunately it also came with an unwelcome “bonus” for PS5 players. Apparently, following patch 1.80, a glitch (first reported on by Forbes’ Paul Tassi) was displaying a string of code on screen that included your IP address and username.

this is legitimately "shut the game off" bad pic.twitter.com/o22YOeLwuL — Paul Tassi Must Be Stopped (@PaulTassi) June 22, 2021

Needless to say, this was not an ideal situation, as malicious parties can use your IP address in DDOS attacks or even to access personal information. Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics quickly promised a solution would be arriving at around 8am PT today and warned PS5 players not to stream the game until it arrived. Well, while we don’t have an official announcement yet, according to numerous players on both Reddit and Discord (confirmed by Wccftech), the fix for the IP issue has in fact quietly dropped.

We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player's IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PS5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at around 8AM PT. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 22, 2021

Update: The Marvel's Avengers Twitter account has confirmed the fix is now live.

Patch 1.8b has been published and fixes the issue that was occurring on PS5 where sensitive information was displayed on screen. PS5 players are safe to stream now. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 23, 2021

Here’s a quick rundown of the new content added in Marvel's Avengers ver. 1.80, now that it’s safe to play again.

Beating the Odds Villain Sector - Following trails of Cosmic energy, the Avengers track down Monica’s secret weapon: the Cosmic Cube. The Scientist Supreme is harnessing its power for an imperfect future, so it is up to the Avengers to stop her. Beating the Odds is a new Villain Sector that includes a villain fight unlike any other.

- Following trails of Cosmic energy, the Avengers track down Monica’s secret weapon: the Cosmic Cube. The Scientist Supreme is harnessing its power for an imperfect future, so it is up to the Avengers to stop her. Beating the Odds is a new Villain Sector that includes a villain fight unlike any other. Cosmic Threat Event - Aligning with the new Villain Sector, the Cosmic Threat Event will commence on June 24 and end on July 8. The Cosmic Threat Event will have altered missions that will have you scouring the world in different Threat Sectors all the while being imbued with Cosmic energy that packs quite the mean punch.

- Aligning with the new Villain Sector, the Cosmic Threat Event will commence on June 24 and end on July 8. The Cosmic Threat Event will have altered missions that will have you scouring the world in different Threat Sectors all the while being imbued with Cosmic energy that packs quite the Mega Hive – Reduced number of Heroic Gauntlets needed to complete the Mega Hive from 8 to 4.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.