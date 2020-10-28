Marvel’s Avengers 1.3.4 Update Introduces Crashing Fixes, Multiplayer Improvements and More

A new Marvel’s Avengers update is now live on all formats, introducing fixes for several issues, multiplayer improvements, and more.

The 1.3.4 update introduces fixes for multiple crashing issues for Reassamble Campaign and Avengers Initiative, as well as various multiplayer and matchmaking improvements.

Marvel’s Avengers Sold 2.2 Million Units Digitally in September

REASSAMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE Multiple crash issues resolved

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes go out of world in Condition Green

Fixed a rare issue with Abomination becoming unresponsive in Gathering of Evil mission| MULTIPLAYER & MATCHMAKING Various matchmaking and invite improvements

Removed Power Level difference indicator during matchmaking to remove confusion regarding

Mission Power and prepare for improvements to power display

Resolved a rare issue where using Quick Match as Any Hero could break up an existing Strike Team

Fixed instance of HUD indicator not showing that an enemy is attempting to hack a terminal in Tachyon Rift: Breakout mission

Made Tachyon Orbs easier to see when indoors

Fixed an issue in Tachyon Rift: Breakout where players would not be reloaded to the proper location when reloading checkpoint

Fixed mission selection issues that sometimes occurred when players would join or leave the Strike Team while in the War Table UI

Fixed an issue that prevented joining via invites from players who weren't added as a friend

The Marvel’s Avengers 1.3.4 update also improves the user interface, introduces tweaks to combat, and fixes issues related to some of Hulk outfit textures and Thor's Challenge Card.

USER INTERFACE The Quick Match button is now visible within the War Table whenever multiplayer is allowed, regardless of matchmaking preference

Addressed issues with missing or excess Skill Points COMBAT Improved offscreen projectile attack indicators

Fixed an issue where Black Widow would sometimes not gain intrinsic while performing takedowns

Fixed some instances of enemies not spawning

Improved transition between hover and flight when Iron Man is attacked

Fixed rare instance of Captain America going out of world when using Shield Dive GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS Fixed an issue with some Hulk outfit textures

Fixed an issue that prevented Thor’s Challenge Card nameplate from properly unlocking

Marvel’s Avengers is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.