Marvel’s Avengers 1.3.4 Update Introduces Crashing Fixes, Multiplayer Improvements and More
A new Marvel’s Avengers update is now live on all formats, introducing fixes for several issues, multiplayer improvements, and more.
The 1.3.4 update introduces fixes for multiple crashing issues for Reassamble Campaign and Avengers Initiative, as well as various multiplayer and matchmaking improvements.
REASSAMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE
- Multiple crash issues resolved
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes go out of world in Condition Green
- Fixed a rare issue with Abomination becoming unresponsive in Gathering of Evil mission
- Various matchmaking and invite improvements
- Removed Power Level difference indicator during matchmaking to remove confusion regarding
- Mission Power and prepare for improvements to power display
- Resolved a rare issue where using Quick Match as Any Hero could break up an existing Strike Team
- Fixed instance of HUD indicator not showing that an enemy is attempting to hack a terminal in Tachyon Rift: Breakout mission
- Made Tachyon Orbs easier to see when indoors
- Fixed an issue in Tachyon Rift: Breakout where players would not be reloaded to the proper location when reloading checkpoint
- Fixed mission selection issues that sometimes occurred when players would join or leave the Strike Team while in the War Table UI
- Fixed an issue that prevented joining via invites from players who weren't added as a friend
The Marvel’s Avengers 1.3.4 update also improves the user interface, introduces tweaks to combat, and fixes issues related to some of Hulk outfit textures and Thor's Challenge Card.
USER INTERFACE
- The Quick Match button is now visible within the War Table whenever multiplayer is allowed, regardless of matchmaking preference
- Addressed issues with missing or excess Skill Points
- Improved offscreen projectile attack indicators
- Fixed an issue where Black Widow would sometimes not gain intrinsic while performing takedowns
- Fixed some instances of enemies not spawning
- Improved transition between hover and flight when Iron Man is attacked
- Fixed rare instance of Captain America going out of world when using Shield Dive
- Fixed an issue with some Hulk outfit textures
- Fixed an issue that prevented Thor’s Challenge Card nameplate from properly unlocking
Marvel’s Avengers is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
