Mario Strikers: Battle League Overview Trailer Delivers More Mayhem and Ranked Play Info

Mario Strikers: Battle League, the long-awaited next entry in the well-loved arcade soccer series from Vancouver's Next Level Games, arrives in under a month and Nintendo has dropped a new overview trailer for the game. Most interesting are the details on Strikers Club, the online ranked mode that lets you battle for supremacy over multiple seasons with a group of up to 20 friends. The mode even lets you give your club its own unique flair by designing your own uniforms and arenas. That said, Mario Strikers: Battle League isn’t all about the online multiplayer – while the trailer doesn’t focus heavily on it, single-player “Cup Battles” are now confirmed to be in the game. You can check out the overview trailer for yourself, below.

Nintendo Concerned About Switch Successor Shift, Next 12 Months’ Lineup Not Fully Revealed

Need to know more? Here’s the official Mario Strikers: Battle League description…

Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules -- do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes. Super Mario series mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi put their cleats (and stats) to the pitch and will stop at nothing to score. Customize your characters with gear that can augment their stats and appearance. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally -- just look out for the electric fence. Join an online club to push and shove your way up the ranks - Band together with up to 20 strikers online and compete against other clubs for points. Find the right club for you, team up with friends, and bring your own striker style to the table. Strive to become the world’s top club each season!

Pummel the pitch with up to 8 players - 8 players can go for the goal on one Nintendo Switch system, with local wireless, or online. Bring along a secondary striker on the same system in online battles, too. Locally, 4 players on each team can go cleat-to-cleat in individual matches.

Mario Strikers: Battle League hits the pitch on Nintendo Switch on June 10.