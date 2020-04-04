MainGear Has Announced Its High-End Rush Gaming Desktop Series – Supporting Up To AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X & Intel Core i9-10980XE CPUs
MainGear has announced the Rush Gaming Desktop Series, and this desktop is perfect for gaming or as a workstation. The Rush Desktop Gaming series offers some fantastic performance alongside being aesthetically pleasing, being able to configure with AMD's high-end processors or Intel's high-end processors. The Rush Gaming Desktop series features a red distilled deionized non-conductive liquid if the open cooling loop option is picked in the configuration. This desktop series's pricing starts at $1,899.
MainGear's Rush Gaming Desktop series has been announced, this series offers fantastic performance as well as being aesthetically pleasing.
The Rush Gaming Desktop series offers a lot of options for the configuration. These desktops can be installed with AMD's processors and Intel's processors. The AMD processors can be installed with up to a Ryzen 9 3950X or AMD's Threadripper processor, up to a Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-Core processor. This desktop series can be installed with an Intel CPU, with up to an Intel i9-9900K or Intel i9-10980XE processor.
For graphics, the Rush gaming series also offers some options either being up to two GeForce Titan RTX graphics card or up to two Radeon VII graphics card. These powerful cards allow these desktops to offer fantastic performance in both games and heavy workloads.
This desktop series is always designed to be water-cooled, either though a closed AIO closed liquid-cooling loop and the SUPERSTOCK Open Loop. The SUPERSTOCK Open Loop features a total of 920 mm total Copper Core Radiators, High Airflow fans, and the liquid inside these loops is a Distilled deionized non-conductive liquid.
|Processors
|AMD RYZEN – Up to AMD RYZEN 9 3950X 16-Core 3.5 GHz (4.7 GHz Max Boost)
AMD Threadripper - Up to AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-Core 2.9 GHz (4.3GHz Max Boost)
Intel Z390 - Up to Intel Core i9 9900K 8-core 3.6GHz (5.0GHz Max Boost)
Intel X299 - Up to Intel Core i9 10980XE 18-core 3.0GHz (4.6GHz Max Boost)
|Motherboards
|AMD RYZEN – Up to ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA
AMD Threadripper - Up to ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha
Intel Z390 – Up to ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI FORMULA
Intel X299 – Up to ASUS ROG Rampage VI Extreme Omega
|Graphics
|NVIDIA – Up to 2 x GeForce Titan RTX 24GB GDDR6
AMD – Up to 2 x Radeon VII 16GB HBM2
|Memory
|AMD RYZEN – Up to 128GB DDR4-3600 4x32GB (Dual Channel)
AMD Threadripper - Up to 256GB DDR4-3200 8x32GB (Quad Channel)
Intel Z390 – Up to 128GB DDR4-3600 4x32GB (Dual Channel)
Intel X299 – Up to 128GB DDR4 -3200 8x16GB (Quad Channel)
|Storage
|Up to 2 m.2 NVME SSD (motherboard dependant)
Up to 7 x 2.5” SATA SSD or 4 x 3.5” SATA HDD (configurations may vary)
|Optical
|8X ASUS External Slim DVD+/-RW Drive
12X Asus Blu-ray Burner External USB 3.0 with playback software
|Power Supply
|Up to 1600W EVGA SuperNOVA P2, 80 PLATINUM Certified Fully Modular PSU
|SUPERSTOCK Open Loop
|APEX Hand Crafted Liquid Cooling with Crystal Hardline or Metal Hardline tubing, premium chrome fittings, 920mm total Copper Core Radiators, High Airflow Fans, Distilled Deionized Non-Conductive Liquid
|Liquid Cooling
|Closed Loop – Up to EPIC 240 SuperCooler
Regular Open Loop – Custom Liquid Cooling for CPU and GPU with 920mm total Radiators, High Airflow Fans, and Distilled Deionized Non-Conductive Liquid
|Dimensions
|20.2” - Height
18.5” – Depth
11.2” – Width
|Weight
|Average Weight – 80 lbs
This desktop series provides a premium design with a tempered glass side panel as well as a tempered glass front panel. These panels allow users to show off the cooling loop or the components installed inside this desktop. Another fantastic feature is the ease of upgrading this desktop, featuring screw-free, push-to-unlock panels and easy access to hot-swappable drive bays.
The Rush Gaming Desktop series pricing starts at $1,899, and this configuration has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, an Intel Core i5-9600K, a 512 GB Intel 660p with no other storage device installed. This configuration has the AIO cooler of MainGear's Epic 240 cooler. This configuration also features a 1-year warranty included.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 229.99
USD 599.99
USD 359.97
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.