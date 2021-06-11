MAINGEAR Adds the RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Cards to Various Desktops

MAINGEAR has announced that various prebuilt PCs will feature NVIDIA's newest graphics cards, the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti. Both of these graphics cards are currently available for anyone looking to configure their next gaming PC through MAINGEAR, and this will allow gamers to experience the added power of NVIDIA's third-generation GPUs.

MAINGEAR has added the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti to its list of GPU options!

The RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti will allow an amazing gaming experience and a higher level of performance compared to NVIDIA's older generation GPUs. These two new GPU options allow gamers to experience real-time Ray tracing effects, including shadows, reflections, and Ambient Occlusion.

The RTX 3070 Ti features 2nd generation RT cores and 3rd generation Tensor cores, which can be utilized by NVIDIA's DLSS AI technology to boost your frame rate while still providing fantastic visuals. This technology allows gamers to get high framerates while not still featuring the visuals of the game, which for many gamers, are just as important.

MAINGEAR has added these new GPUs to various PC options, including its TURBO line; choosing these options will increase the price by $216 for the RTX 3070 Ti, while the RTX 3080 Ti option will increase the price for the TURBO PC by $1,056.

While MAINGEAR has added the RTX 3070 Ti and the 3080 Ti to its gaming PC lineups, it made sure also to add them into the workstation lineups. This allows visual effect artists and video editors to utilize these new graphics cards without building the PC themselves, ensuring that any time on company time is efficient and productive.





The thumbnail image seems like the RTX 3080 Ti, and 3070 Ti are the founder's edition, meaning no RGB lighting from the GPU, and these cards will feature the stock cooler. The price increase is the same as the gaming lineup option, meaning that they are most likely to use the same GPUs for both PC lineups.

This means that whether you are looking for your next gaming rig or upgrading your streaming/work PC, you can get it from MAINGEAR and still experience real-time raytracing on NVIDIA's latest graphics cards.