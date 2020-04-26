Mad Catz Has Announced the Two F.R.E.Q Gaming Headsets

Mad Catz has announced two new F.R.E.Q headsets, the F.R.E.Q.2 and the F.R.E.Q.4. Both of these headsets are built to provide professional-grade sound quality and unparalleled comfort that gives gamers an immersive audio experience like no other. Both of these headsets are designed to be perfect for players, with fantastic game audio and multi-format compatibility.

Mad Catz has announced two new F.R.E.Q headsets with the F.R.E.Q.4 features more significant drivers and has RGB lighting located in the earcups of the headset, while the F.R.E.Q.2 headset features no RGB lighting.

The F.R.E.Q.2 gaming headset has been engineered for gamers. The F.R.E.Q.2 has two individually tuned 40 mm Neodynium drivers that allow players to hear every audio detail clearly. This clear audio quality to easily enable gamers to pinpoint to not only teammates but also enemy movements with relative easy. This headset gives users a fantastic positional awareness and tournament grade chat that could be the deciding factor between winning and losing in a match.

The F.R.E.Q.4 gaming headset features more significant Neodymium drivers, that are 50 mm Neodymium drivers, produce remarkable audio fidelity. This headset comes with virtual 7.1 surround-sound that allows gamers to hear directional movements easily and this headset comes with noise-cancelling mic allows gamers teammates to easily listen to you with crystal-clear audio without the background noise. The F.R.E.Q.4 gaming headset features Chameleon RGB lighting, which will enable gamers to easily provide incredible effects on the earcups that make this headset perfect for tournament play.





The design of both of these headsets is incredibly similar; both of these headers feature Dual-Metal strap, a suspension headband and Polyurethan foam earpads. The dual-metal strap offers solid dual metal straps which provide rigidity as well as stability. The Suspension headband can fit all head sizes, which offers a wide range of adjustability. The Polyurethane foam earpads are perfect for more extended gaming sessions. The main design difference between the F.R.E.Q.2 and the F.R.E.Q.4 is that the F.R.E.Q.4 features RGB lighting support in the earcups.

F.R.E.Q.2 and F.R.E.Q.4 are stated to be available at the beginning of Q1 of 2020, and the availability of the headsets may vary by region.