MacBook Pro Models With M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Could Launch as Early as This Fall

Apple announced the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with an M2 chip last month. While the 13-inch MacBook Pro looks exactly the same as its predecessor, the MacBook Air has been totally redesigned. It now features a notch much like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new M2 chip features CPU as well as GPU enhancements as well and the Cupertino giant has only begun designing its custom silicon. We are now hearing that Apple might launch the upgraded M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Models to Launch Between The Fall of 2022 and the Spring of 2023

According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Apple will launch the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models as early as this fall. The company has already started working on its more powerful variants of the M2 chip. Apple only recently upgraded the design and form factor of the high-end MacBook Pro models and Gurman suggests that it is “likely to stay roughly the same”. However, the only change will be an upgraded processor.

Similar to how the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models received an iteration of the M1 chip, the forthcoming models will follow the same trend and features an M2 Pro and M2 Max chip. While details on the upcoming chips are scarce at this stage, Gurman shared that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will focus on the graphics side of things. If it pans out as true, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will feature the same upgrade that the M2 chip has over M1. We will see more details on the new M2 Po and M2 Max MacBook Pro models after the speculated launch between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023.

We have previously covered how Apple replaced the dual NAND storage chip on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with a single NAND chip. This allowed the machines to drop their SSD speeds in benchmarks. The M2 chip featured a single core score 11.56 percent faster than the M1 chip but the multi-core score was increased by up to 19.45 percent. Henceforth, the same trend is expected to stretch to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips against M1 Pro and M1 Max in upcoming MacBook Pro models after launch. This means that the machines will be highly demanded by users with immense graphic workloads.

Gurman also suggested that due to the "continued supply-chain challenges" it is hard to speculate when Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro models will hit the shelves. Moreover, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt since the final word rests with Apple. We will keep you guys posted as soon as further details are available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you anxiously waiting for the launch of Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the forthcoming MacBook Pro models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.