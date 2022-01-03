Mac Pro’s Apple Silicon Could Be Available With up to a 40-Core CPU, 128-Core GPU Configuration

For the time being, we know that the Mac Pro will reportedly be around half the size of Apple’s current Intel-powered workstation, most probably because its internals will not need massive levels of cooling to keep temperatures under check, including the custom chip. In fact, Apple may go into fifth gear when it comes to developing this SoC because one report states that the Mac Pro could be configured with up to a 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU.

Unnamed Apple Silicon Will Be Based on the M1 Pro and M1 Max Found in the 2021 MacBook Pro Lineup, According to Report

Apple could have little concern about the Mac Pro’s ability to cool a powerful chipset thanks to its adequate size, and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes that the custom chipset will be based on the M1 Pro and M1 Max powering the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup. However, having a 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU can either mean that Apple will be developing a massive die or have multiple dies on the Mac Pro’s logic board.

New Mac Pro, iMac Pro to Complete Apple Silicon Transition by as Early as June 2022

Gurman has not described the layout of the Mac Pro’s logic board, so we will have to wait and see how Apple manages to cram 40 CPU cores in its workstation. The reporter also did not hint on how many of those 40 cores will be performance variants and which ones will be power-efficient ones. However, based on the nature of the upcoming machine, whose sole purpose is to remain powered on through a cable and tackle demanding tasks, we can assume that the majority of those cores will be performance ones.

We also reported that Apple is working on a custom chip that will tout a mind-boggling 64 cores, but Gurman apparently does not have an idea about that. We can also expect the Mac Pro to have support for ample unified RAM. Currently, the maximum limit that can be configured is 64GB, but that is only for the 2021 MacBook Pro family and only if you pick the M1 Max instead of the M1 Pro. It is unknown if Apple intends on providing two chipset variants when launching the Mac Pro, but like always, we will keep our readers updated.

The Mac Pro could also be the last product to complete the Apple Silicon transition, and that milestone may be achieved in June 2022, a month where the WWDC keynote takes place. We expect an exciting 2022 in terms of launches, so stay tuned for more updates in the coming months.

You can check out the Mac Pro concept below if you like.

News Source: 9to5Mac