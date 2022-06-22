M2 MacBook Pro Reviews Are Out – New Chip Remains The Highlight of The Upgrade

Apple announced the new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip earlier this month. While the new chip is plenty powerful compared to the M1, the notebook rocks the same design since 2016. The new M2 MacBook Pro is scheduled to launch this Friday. Ahead of the official launch, early reviewers of the device have shared their thoughts on the design and experience. Check out the review roundup of the new M2 MacBook Pro below.

New M2 MacBook Pro Reviews Are Out - The Highlight of The Device is The New M2 Chip WIth Enhanced Performance Capabilities

As mentioned earlier, the highlight of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is the new M2 chip. It comes with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which according to Apple are 18 percent and 35 percent faster, respectively. In addition, it also features a 40 percent faster Neural Engine compared to the first generation of the chip. Alongside the new M2 chip, you can configure the machine with up to 24GB of unified memory and up 2TB of SSD storage.

In terms of design, the notebook packs an aluminum unibody design with a Touch Bar and two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left. On the right, you will find an upgraded high-impedance headphone jack. You can get your hands on the new M2 MacBook Air for $1,299. You can check out the reviews by online publications and YouTube channels below.

The Verge

The M2 did edge out the pricier M1 Pro in the single-core benchmarks I ran. That’s impressive in itself (it indicates that though the M1 Pro has more power cores than the M2 does, those cores aren’t as strong as the M2’s power cores on an individual level). But it also bodes well for the M2 Pro, Max, and Ultra variants that we’ll presumably see down the line; they’ll likely display single-core speed improvements over their M1-based predecessors, rather than just loading on more cores. How did this thing do on benchmarks? In CPU results — Geekbench, Cinebench, the Xcode benchmark, etc. — the results we’re seeing are somewhat better than the M1. In GPU tests, including some games, the results are substantially better.

Six Colors

Gizmodo

Viewed in a vacuum, the MacBook Pro 13 is a great laptop with outstanding performance and unbeatable battery life, characteristics that put it ahead of some of its PC rivals. Zoom out and it's hard to see where this model fits within Apple's portfolio. The most direct rival to this entry-level Pro isn't the more premium versions, but rather, the MacBook Air. Not only does the Air have a lower starting price, but it has a larger display, a better webcam, quad speakers, more interesting color options, a slimmer chassis, and the benefit of a traditional shortcut row.

The new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip will launch this Friday and we will be covering more details on the machine as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it, folks. Would you give the new M2 MacBook Pro a swing? Let us know your thoughts down below.