Menu
Company

M2 MacBook Air Gets Unboxed Thanks to an Early Delivery – New Machine, Accessories, Paperwork, Shown in New Gallery

Omar Sohail
Jul 14, 2022
M2 MacBook Air Gets Unboxed Thanks to an Early Delivery, New Machine, Accessories, Paperwork, Shown in New Gallery

One M2 MacBook Air arrived early for a lucky customer, and what better way to unbox the new product than by uploading an entire gallery for the public to see. The portable Mac is shown from nearly all sides, along with all the accessories and paperwork that Apple bundles with it.

Product Showcase of the M2 MacBook Air Reveals Inverted-T Arrow Keys, Flatter Edges, and a Notch at the Top

A Reddit user going by the handle u/br3scia was surprised to see the M2 MacBook Air waiting to get unboxed when the lucky customer returned home from work. The pictures uploaded by the person show the machine in the Silver finish, with the images also revealing that the redesigned MacBook Air sports flatter edges and a notch at the top, giving the impression of a latest-generation iPhone.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 MacBook Air Review Roundup Praises Lightweight Design, Battery Life, but Weak Points Include Overheating, Slow SSD Speeds
m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-8
m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-6
m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-2
2 of 9

The MagSafe connector has returned and is present on the left-hand corner, along with two USB-C ports that support the Thunderbolt 3 standard. A 3.5mm audio jack is located on the right-hand side, so it does not get in the way of the other ports. The packaging of the M2 MacBook Air includes a MagSafe 3 charging cable that matches the same finish as the actual product, along with a manual, some Apple stickers, and a quick start guide.

m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-4
m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-3
M2 MacBook Air Gets Unboxed Thanks to an Early Delivery, New Machine, Accessories, Paperwork, Shown in New Gallery
m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-9
2 of 9

Powering the machine for the first time, the customer also shows that the M2 MacBook Air sports a vibrant display, but apart from that, we did not get to see how it performed. The customer also did not pop open the back of the portable Mac to reveal its cooling solution, but that was not necessary because a previous leak revealed a fanless cooler, with a large heatsink covering all the components that will be doing the work, including the M2.

m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-7
m2-macbook-air-gets-unboxed-by-lucky-customer-5
2 of 9

The M2 MacBook Air will officially go on sale on July 15, so more customers will likely get their hands on the redesigned notebook. Hopefully then, we will get to know more about it, so stay tuned and check out the image gallery.

News Source: Reddit

Products mentioned in this post

MacBook Air

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order